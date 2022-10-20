Class 6AI No. 1 Bixby routs Westmoore 73-6

BIXBY — Bixby wasted no time in taking control en route to a 73-6 District 6AI-1 win over Westmoore on Thursday night at Spartan Stadium.It took just two plays and 25 seconds for Bixby to set the tone, as Cale Fugate caught a pass from Austin Havens and sprinted 62 yards for an 8-0 lead after Connor Kirby ran in the conversion.Just 80 seconds later after a Jaguars fumble, Kirby kept it himself on a 5-yard keeper for a 14-0 lead."We have one goal in mind and that's to win every game," Kirby said. "Our core value is consistency, and we come out every day to get better."Fugate sprinted 71 yards for his second touchdown on the Spartans' next possession, and the rout was on, making it 21-0 with 4:50 to go in the opening quarter.Fugate finished with 170 yards and three touchdowns on four receptions. He said blocking was the key to his big night."I've got a bunch of dudes up front blocking, and then receivers on the outside are blocking downfield," Fugate said. "When I get the ball I just try to run fast."The 6AI No. 1 Spartans (8-0, 5-0) ran their state record to 57 consecutive wins with the blowout.Bixby limited Westmoore (2-6, 1-4) to 174 yards and just four first downs. The Jaguars' lone score of the night with just over one minute remaining in the game accounted for 86 of those yards."Our defense really tore it up," Kirby said. "Our D-Line and linebackers did a good job, and our guys in the back cleaned it up."The Spartans rolled up 490 yards in scoring 10 TDs. Kirby accounted for 205 yards of offense — rushing for 115 and throwing for 90. Austin Havens threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

BIXBY 73, WESTMOORE 6

Bixby;28;24;14;7;—;73

Westmoore;0;0;0;6;—;6

First quarter

BIX - Cale Fugate 62 pass from Austin Havens (Connor Kirby run), 11:35.

BIX - Kirby 5 run (pass failed), 7:26.

BIX - Fugate 71 pass from Havens (Levi Hoffman kick), 4:50.

BIX - Kirby 44 run (Hoffman kick), 1:50.

Second quarter

BIX - Fugate 16 pass from Kirby (Hoffman kick), 10:42.

BIX - Sam McCormick 46 pass from Kirby (Hoffman kick), 4:46.

BIX - Kirby 42 run (Hoffman kick), 2:43.

BIX - FG, Hoffman 26, :47.

Third quarter

BIX - Jett Turner 18 punt return (Hoffman kick), 9:55.

BIX - Cody Crull 2 run (Hoffman kick), :38.

Fourth quarter

BIX - Garrett Vaughn 3 run (Hoffman kick), 5:39.

WM - Xavier Simpkins 86 pass from Dalton Mays (kick failed), 1:10.

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs - BIX 16, WM 4. Rushes-Yards - BIX 26-187, WM 25-37. Comp-Att-Int - BIX 13-19-1, WM 9-21-0. Passing Yards - BIX 303, WM 137. Fumbles-Lost - BIX 1-1, WM 3-1. Penalty Yards - BIX - 6-40, WM 12-105. Records - BIX 7-0, WM 2-5. Total Yards - BIX - 490, WM 174. Punts-Avg. - BIX 0-0, WM 10-19.8.