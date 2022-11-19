Class 6AI football semifinals doubleheader set Friday for Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow will be the site for a rare Class 6AI football semifinals doubleheader next Friday.
Jenks (10-2) will face Bixby (10-1) at 1 p.m. at Memorial Stadium, followed by top-ranked Union (11-0) against Owasso (8-4) at 7 p.m. The early game will be a rematch of Jenks' 38-35 victory that snapped Bixby's 58-game winning streak on Nov. 3.
This is the first 6AI semifinals twin bill since 2018 when it was played at the University of Tulsa's H.A. Chapman Stadium.
On Saturday, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced that all of next weekend's games will be played on Friday except for the 5A semifinals that will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday. In the 5A semifinals, top-ranked Grove (12-0) will play Midwest City Carl Albert (10-2) at Owasso while McAlester (10-2) meets McGuinness (11-1) at Jenks.
Most games are at 7 p.m., but there are a few exceptions. In the 4A semifinals, Wagoner (9-3) will meet Poteau (10-2) at 1 p.m. Friday at East Central University in Ada. In the 2A quarterfinals, Claremore Sequoyah (11-1) will play Millwood (11-1) at 1 p.m. Friday at Harrah. In the B quarterfinals, Wetumka (10-1) will play Seiling (11-0) at 1 p.m. Friday at Newcastle. ECU, Harrah and Newcatle also are hosting doubleheaders.
This is the first year that the 2A, A and B quarterfinals will be played at neutral sites.
PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
Below are next weekend's football playoff pairings. All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.
CLASS 6AI
Semifinals
At Broken Arrow
Jenks (10-2) vs. Bixby (10-1), 1 p.m.
Owasso (8-4) vs. Union (11-0)
CLASS 6AII
Semifinals
Deer Creek (10-1) vs. Stillwater (11-0) at Ponca City
Muskogee (10-1) vs. Choctaw (10-1) at East Central U.
CLASS 5A
Semifinals
Saturday
OKC McGuinness (10-1) vs. McAlester (10-2) at Jenks, 7 p.m.
MWC Carl Albert (10-2) vs. Grove (12-0) at Owasso, 7 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Semifinals
Elk City (11-1) vs. Cushing (12-0) at Putnam City
Poteau (10-2) vs. Wagoner (9-3) at East Central U., 1 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Semifinals
Metro Christian (12-0) vs. Lincoln Christian (11-1) at Oologah
OKC Heritage Hall (11-1) vs. Verdigris (11-1) at Prague
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
Washington (12-0) vs. Idabel (9-3) at McAlester
OKC Millwood (11-1) vs. Claremore Sequoyah (11-1) at Harrah, 1 p.m.
Jones (9-3) vs. Kiefer (11-1) at Edmond North
Victory Christian (9-3) vs. Chandler (9-3) at Edmond Santa Fe
CLASS A
Quarterfinals
Fairview (12-0) vs. Stroud (9-2) at Kingfisher
Gore (12-0) vs. Crescent (10-1) at Harrah
Hominy (12-0) vs. Hooker (9-3) at NOWSU
Ringling (12-0) vs. Colcord (12-0) at Moore
CLASS B
Quarterfinals
Laverne (10-1) vs. Weleetka (10-2) at Newcastle
Wetumka (10-1) vs. Seiling (11-0) at Newcastle, 1 p.m.
Regent Prep (11-0) vs. Velma-Alma (9-3) at Southern Nazarene
Okla. Bible (12-0) vs. Dewar (11-0) at Cashion
CLASS C
Semifinals
Waynoka (11-0) vs. Mountain View-Gotebo (8-3) at Watonga
Tipton (11-0) vs. Timberlake (11-1) at Alex