Class 6AI final -- Countdown to kickoff: Owasso vs. Union

CLASS 6AI CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 4 Owasso vs. No. 2 Bixby

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Tickets: $13 cash at the gate or $11.35 at GoFan.com

Radio: KYFM fm100.1 (Owasso), Sports Animal fm97.1 (Bixby)

Records: Owasso 9-4; Bixby 11-1

Last meeting: Aug. 25, 2022 — Bixby won 49-14 in the season opener at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

All-time series: Bixby leads 18-11-1, dating back to 1924.

Weather forecast from World meteorologist Kirsten Lang: Windy with a passing front later in the game. Winds will start from the southwest, gusting to 25 mph, and by the end of the game will be from the north at 25 mph. Partly cloudy skies will remain. Kickoff: Windy, 63°; Halftime: Chilly, windy, 60°; End of game: Chilly, 58°.

OWASSO OFFENSE

Pos.;No.;Player;Ht.;Wt.;Class

WR;4;Anthony Hills;6-3;195;Sr.

LT:70;Blake Cherry,6-4;287;So.

LG;60;Gavin Bohanon;6-2;265;Sr.

C;62;Koen Ponder;6-1;290;Sr.

RG;67;Ryan Case;6-3;295;Jr.

RT;71;Ryker Haff;6-5;290;So.

HB;48;Mason Hendricks;6-1;198;Jr.

QB;2;Mason Willingham;6-2;187;Sr.

RB;24;Tariek Johnson;6-0;195;So.

WR;23;J'Kharri Thomas;5-9;174;Jr.

WR;20;Drew Hogan;5-11;146;So.

OWASSO DEFENSE

Pos.;No.;Player;Ht.;Wt.;Class

DE;44;Kale Pennington;6-2;186;Jr.

DT;57;Trae Hall;5-9,245;Jr.

DT;8;Tyler Rich;6-3;291;Sr.

DE;96;Hunter Haff;6-2;245;Sr.

LB;5;Kunta Jordan;5-10;180;Sr.

LB;3;Braeden Foster;6-1;185;Sr.

LB:13;Lyric Wheeler;5-10;175;Jr.

CB;35;Derek Lockridge;12;5-10;145;Jr.

S;6;Tyler Frankenfield;6-3;185;Sr.

S:15;Ryker Ogg;5-9;165;So.

CB:20;Jaylen Jones;6-0;175;Jr.

OWASSO SPECIAL TEAMS

Pos.;No.;Player;Ht.;Wt.;Class

P;25;Jake Adams;5-11;165;Sr.

K;51;Chase Everett;5-9;175;Sr.

DS;82;Josh Hart;5-11;178;Jr.

SS;19;Jaxson Duffield;5-11;188;So.

BIXBY OFFENSE

Pos.;No.;Player;Ht.;Wt.;Class

TE;5;Luke Hasz;6-3;220;Sr.

LT;77;Brody Duffel;6-5;240;Jr.

LG;68;Jacob Lail;6-2;222;Sr.

C;52;Brenden Burns;6-3;240;Sr.

RG;75;Evan McClure;6-4;255;Jr.

RT;55;Payton Hawkins;6-2;218;Jr.

QB;10;Connor Kirby;6-2;185;Sr.

RB:26;Jersey Robb;5-10;205;Sr.

WR;2;Jakeb Snyder;5-10;175;Sr.

WR;9;Cale Fugate;5-10;176:Sr.

WR;13;Kordell Gouldsby;5-10;165;Jr.

BIXBY DEFENSE

Pos.;No.;Player;Ht.;Wt.;Class

DE;71;Brandon Hobbs;5-10;235;Jr.

DT;57;Kason Hatley;5-10;227;Jr.

DE;74;Justin Kirk;5-11;230;Jr.

LB;26;Jersey Robb;5-10;205;Sr.

LB;3;Sam McCormick;6-2;170;Jr.

LB;30;Hank Puckett;5-11;195;Jr.

LB;40;Cord Nolan;6-0;180;Fr.

CB;2;Jakeb Snyder;5-10;175;Sr.

SS;8;Dylan Hasz;5-10;177;Sr.

FS;9;Cale Fugate;5-10;176;Sr.

CB:4;Tyson Williams;5-10;166;Sr.

BIXBY SPECIAL TEAMS

Pos.;No.;Player;Ht.;Wt.;Class

K/P;37;Levi Hoffman;6-2;185;Sr.

LS;45;Noah Shaw;6-1;172;Sr.

KR;2;Jakeb Snyder;5-10;175;Sr.

PR:4;Tyson Williams;5-10;166;Sr.

Game-by-game results

OWASSO RAMS (9-4)

Date;Opponent;Result

Aug. 25;vs. Bixby*;L, 14-49

Sept. 2:at Jenks;L, 7-14

Sept. 9;at Broken Arrow;W, 27-26

Sept. 23;Union;L, 17-35

Sept. 30;at Mustang;L, 17-27

Oct. 7;Edmond Northt;W, 30-16

Oct. 13;at Yukon;W, 36-17

Oct. 21;Edmond Memorial;W, 37-14

Oct. 28;at Edmond Santa Fe;W, 13-7

Nov. 4;Norman;W, 24-14

Playoffs

Nov. 11;Westmoore;W, 41-7

Nov. 18;at Norman North;W, 41-34

Nov. 25;vs. Union#;W, 50-47 (6 OT)

BIXBY SPARTANS (11-1)

Date;Opponent;Result

Aug. 25;vs. Owasso*;W, 49-14

Sept. 2;at Spr. Har-Ber;W, 59-0

Sept. 9;Sand Springs;W, 67-3

Sept. 23;at Norman North;W, 63-7

Sept. 30;Southmoore;W, 80-0

Oct. 7;at Enid; W, 77-14

Oct. 14;Broken Arrow;W, 77-17

Oct. 20;at Westmoore;W, 73-6

Oct. 27;at Moore;W, 64-7

Nov. 3;Jenks;L, 35-38

Playoffs

Nov. 18;Enid;W, 63-0

Nov. 25;vs. Jenks#;W, 28-14

*-at H.A. Chapman Stadium

#-at Broken Arrow

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Can Owasso complete its Cinderella run?

For most of the season, many were expecting a title game between Bixby and Union, or perhaps two-time defending champion Jenks would reach the final for a fifth year in a row. But it's Owasso playing for the gold ball despite a 1-4 start to the season. The Rams have won eight in a row, including last week's six-overtime upset over Union, after a 1-4 start. The last team to win a state title with four losses was Bixby (9-4) in 6AII in 2015 — the second in its run of seven state titles in eight years. The last team with four losses to win the title in the state's largest class was Midwest City (10-4) in 1988. The last team to win a state title after a 1-4 start was 4A Wagoner in 2014 (although one of those losses was later reversed to a forfeit win).

2. KEY MATCHUP

Rams receivers vs. Spartans’ secondary

Alabama commit Cole Adams, who caught seven passes in the first half of the season opener against Bixby, hasn't played since then due to injury, but in his absence from the lineup, receivers Anthony Hills and J'Kharri Thomas have become prime time performers. Hills has 61 catches for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns while Thomas has 68 receptions for 580 yards and five TDs. They combined for 14 catches in last week's game and three post-regulation TDs. Union's secondary is filled with college-level talent and so is Bixby's. The Spartans' secondary returns all four starters from last year and last week they picked off three Jenks passes. Bixby's defense has come up with 20 interceptions this season with seven pick-6s.

3. OWASSO PLAYER TO WATCH

LB Braeden Foster

The senior, who also moved with quarterback Mason Willingham from Skiatook after his sophomore year, leads the Rams' defense with 135 tackles. Last week, he had a sack against Union. Foster had 13 tackles and forced a fumble in the opener against Bixby. "He's been the quarterback of our defense," Owasso defensive coordinator Antonio Graham said. "He gets everybody lined up, me makes the calls. We actually give him the freedom to change play calls and let him be in charge of the front seven." During the playoffs, Foster also is being used as a short-yardage back on offense and has three touchdowns on six carries.

4. BIXBY PLAYER TO WATCH

LB/RB Jersey Robb

The 2022 All-World boys wrestler of the year and Oklahoma State commit is a force on each side of the ball. He has 91 carries for 614 yards and 10 TDs. Last week against Jenks, he had 13 rushes for 66 yards and a tying 29-yard TD. On defense, he had a season-high nine tackles with a sack and two QB hurries. Against Owasso in the season opener, he had 18 carries for 92 yards and two TDs plus eight tackles. "Jersey Robb is a very hard runner," Owasso LB Braeden Foster said. "That run in the first game went viral. You saw us all bouncing off of him, but I think our defense has also stepped up since then." Robb has a TD run in each of Bixby's past two title games and he had six tackles for loss in the 2020 final.