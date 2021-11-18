Class 6AI-Class 6AII semifinal capsules

Noteworthy: Jenks is in the semifinals for the 16th straight year and 34th time overall, with a 26-6-1 record in previous appearances. Mustang is in its first semifinal since 2016 and eighth overall. The Broncos were state runners-up in 2005 and 1980.

No. 2 Union vs. No. 3 Broken Arrow

Where: Owasso Stadium

Radio: KRMG-102.3 and at https://baschools.leanplayer.com

Records: Union (10-1), Broken Arrow (8-3)

Playoff history: Archrivals traded quarterfinal wins the past two years. Union is 11-2 in previous postseason matchups against the Tigers, including 23-22 in dramatic 2011 state final.

The outlook: Rematch of Union’s 38-28 win over the Tigers on Sept. 3. BA avenged one regular-season loss last week, nipping Owasso 41-40 in the quarterfinals, while Union eliminated Yukon 59-24. The Redhawks have won eight in a row.