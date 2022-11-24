Class 5A semifinals preview: MWC Carl Albert vs. Grove, McGuinness vs. McAlester

SEMIFINALS

Tickets: $7 (or $8.35 on GoFan)

CLASS 5A

No. 2 MWC Carl Albert vs. No. 1 Grove

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Owasso Stadium

Records: Carl Albert 10-2, Grove 12-0

The outlook: Carl Albert is striving to reclaim the gold ball it won five years in a row before a narrow loss to Collinsville in last year's semifinals. Grove's last semifinal game was in 2008.

Playoff history/Last meeting: This is the first matchup between the teams.

Players to watch: A showcase for two of the state's best running backs. Carl Albert's Xavier Robinson has rushed for 2,153 yards and 34 TDs. Grove's Emmanuel Crawford has rushed for 2,081 yards and 33 TDs. He also has scored on seven of his 19 catches. Grove's Carson Trimble has passed for 2,329 yards and 33 TDs -- 15 to Hagen Hacker.

Notable: Carl Albert won a 2018 semifinal game at Owasso Stadium against undefeated Collinsville, 37-20.

No. 3 OKC McGuinness vs. No. 5 McAlester

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Allan Trimble Stadium, Jenks

Records: McGuinness 11-1, McAlester 10-2

The outlook: Will the third time be the charm for McAlester, which has lost playoff heartbreakers to McGuinness in their only two previous meetings. McGuinness and McAlester have a combined five state runner-up finishes in the past six years.

Last meeting: McGuinness rallied in the second half for a 28-21 victory in the 2020 semifinals although McAlester's Erik McCarty rushed for 205 yards and three TDs.

Playoff history: McGuinness held on for a 41-40 victory in the 2015 quarterfinals as McAlester missed a field goal at the end of the game.

Players to watch: McCarty, an OU commit, has 929 rushing yards and 21 TDs overall, but has been limited by a knee injury this season and was sidelined in the second half of the quarterfinals. Muskogee's Chaz Bradley has 41 catches for 572 yards and five TDs, and picked off eight passes in the secondary. McGuinness QB River Warren has passed for 559 yards and eight TDs in two playoff games.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World