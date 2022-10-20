Class 5A No. 1 Coweta rolls to 62-6 victory over East Central

It didn't take long for a lineman's dream to come true for Deacon Peterson of Coweta.

Put into the game as a fullback on first-and-goal, Peterson plunged over the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown and the first score of the game. That ignited a scoring frenzy, as No. 1 Coweta defeated East Central 62-6 Thursday night in a District 5A-3 game at East Tulsa Sports Complex.

"He's one of our best defensive players," Coweta coach Tim Harper said of Peterson, a junior defensive end and one of Coweta's captains. "When you're a lineman, sometimes you don't get enough credit.

"Deacon, he's a stud. He's a fine young man, and we love him. They've been begging me for that, so I just did it once. He's an unbelievable kid."

Peterson, who will come in on Coweta's short yardage "heavy package," scored the touchdown on his first career carry with 8:20 left in the first quarter on Coweta's first possession. It was the first of many non-traditional scores for the Tigers in the first half.

Coweta (8-0, 5-0) had three defensive TD's in the first half. The first came 10 seconds after Peterson's touchdown when Mason Ford raced 14 yards on the return after recovering an errant lateral, and Coweta led 13-0.

Hayden Terry had a defensive back's dream as well, as he scored not only once, but twice, with interception returns on consecutive possessions to end the first half. Terry's first pick six came with 3:29 left in the half, upping Coweta's lead to 49-0.

With the game already a runaway, a running clock began after Terry's first score. In what turned out to be the last play of the first half, Terry picked off a deflected pass and ran it back 7 yards with 20 seconds remaining in the half for another pick six, making the score 56-0 at halftime.

"Some people live their whole life looking for a pick six, and he does it two times in a few minutes," Harper said of Terry.

Na'Kylan Starks continued to start at quarterback after taking over for injured Carson Laverty, who missed five games with a broken collarbone. Although he didn't play much, as the game got out of hand quickly.

Laverty did make his return, however, in the second quarter with Coweta up 19-0. He completed his only two passes, the first a 19-yarder, and then converted a two-point conversion pass, as well as later scoring on a two-point conversion run in the second quarter.

Harper said he will continue with Starks as the starter at quarterback because he has been so outstanding since moving from receiver, but will keep open Laverty playing if the need arises.

"Starks will continue as starting quarterback right now," Harper said. "I've got two really good quarterbacks."

Running backs Lolo Bell and Will Mason had big plays and racked up yardage on limited opportunities, combining to rush for 223 yards on seven carries over East Central (1-7, 0-5).

Bell had touchdown runs of 73 and 12 yards, and broke off another 38 yarder, finishing with 128 yards on four carries. Mason had TD runs of 74 and 15 yards, and finished with 95 yards on three carries.

COWETA 62, EAST CENTRAL 6

Coweta;19;37;0,6;—;62

East Central;0;0;0;6;—;6

C - Deacon Peterson 1 run (kick failed) 8:20

C - Mason Ford 14 fumble return (Parker Stephens kick) 8:10

C - Lolo Bell 12 run (pass failed) 0:48

C - Will Mason 15 run (Loyd pass from Laverty) 11:32

C - Bell 73 run (Laverty run) 7:28

C - Mason 64 run (Stephens kick) 5:04

C - Hayden Terry 18 int return (Stephens kick) 3:29

C - Terry 7 int return (Stephens kick) 0:20

C - Bryson Williams 18 pass from Stylan McHenry (kick failed) 5:42

EC - Deshane McNacc 70 run (kick failed) 1:10