Class 5A final: Fourth and short — Everything you need to know about Saturday's game in four downs

1. STORY OF THE GAME

Offenses dominated

Collinsville produced touchdowns on six of its nine possessions, while McAlester scored TDs on five of its nine. Each team converted all five of its red-zone opportunities. The teams combined for 872 total yards. Collinsville averaged 8.2 yards per play and McAlester 7.1. There were only two punts — both by Collinsville. McAlester had three drives of at least 10 plays compared to one for Collinsville. There weren’t any turnovers.

2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED

Oscar Hammond against McAlester’s secondary

Collinsville’s big-play receiver had seven catches for 119 yards. After the Cardinals went 3-and-out on their opening drive, Hammond seemed to ignite their offense when he caught a 55-yard bomb on the second possession that ended with Andrew Carney’s 1-yard TD run. Hammond later caught scoring passes of 23 and 18 yards, each tying the game in the first half. His deep threat eventually loosened up the Buffaloes’ defense, helping open up running room for Carney and Brayden Gilkey. Hammond’s final catch led to the winning TD.

3. TURNING POINT

Trading touchdowns