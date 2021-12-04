Class 5A final: Fourth and short — Everything you need to know about Saturday's game in four downs

1. STORY OF THE GAME
Offenses dominated
Collinsville produced touchdowns on six of its nine possessions, while McAlester scored TDs on five of its nine. Each team converted all five of its red-zone opportunities. The teams combined for 872 total yards. Collinsville averaged 8.2 yards per play and McAlester 7.1. There were only two punts — both by Collinsville. McAlester had three drives of at least 10 plays compared to one for Collinsville. There weren’t any turnovers.
2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED
Oscar Hammond against McAlester’s secondary
Collinsville’s big-play receiver had seven catches for 119 yards. After the Cardinals went 3-and-out on their opening drive, Hammond seemed to ignite their offense when he caught a 55-yard bomb on the second possession that ended with Andrew Carney’s 1-yard TD run. Hammond later caught scoring passes of 23 and 18 yards, each tying the game in the first half. His deep threat eventually loosened up the Buffaloes’ defense, helping open up running room for Carney and Brayden Gilkey. Hammond’s final catch led to the winning TD.
3. TURNING POINT
Trading touchdowns
McAlester held three leads in the first half, but Collinsville kept answering with TDs. With a minute left in the first half, McAlester failed to convert a third-and-7 on an incomplete pass from the Collinsville 25. The Buffaloes then missed a 42-yard field goal. Although the game was tied at 21, it seemed to give Collinsville the edge because the Cardinals received the second-half kickoff. They produced TDs on all three of their possessions after halftime and never trailed again.
4. GAME MVPs
Offense: Andrew Carney, Collinsville
The senior quarterback who missed four games early in the season with a knee injury, accounted for 249 yards and six TDs. His 6-yard run around right end with 1:52 left snapped the 35-35 tie. Carney had 20 rushes for 121 yards and completed 8-of-13 passes for 128 yards.
Defense: Erik McCarty, McAlester
McCarty could have been picked for either offense or defense — he did it all. At safety, he had a game-high 13 tackles. On offense, he had 31 rushes for 268 yards and four TDs. McCarty also completed a 12-yard pass that set up his tying TD in the fourth quarter.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World