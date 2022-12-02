 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class 5A championship preview: McAlester vs. MWC Carl Albert

  • Updated
  • 0

CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 5 McAlester vs. No. 2 MWC Carl Albert

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Records: McAlester 11-2, MWC Carl Albert 11-2

TV: nfhsnetwork.com

Tickets: $13 cash at the gate (or $11.35 on GoFan)

Last meeting: Nov. 22, 2019 -- Carl Albert defeated McAlester 38-7 in the quarterfinals.

All-time series: Carl Albert leads 4-3.

Weather forecast from World meteorologist Kirsten Lang: Winds will finally calm down, but we may see some clouds build in, which means it will feel cool. Temperatures will be much cooler as well. Kickoff: 47°, wind chill 41°; Halftime: Mostly cloudy, 47°; End of game: Clouds, 45°

Players to watch: McAlester's -- QB Caden Lesnau has completed 129-of-215 passes for 1,900 yards and 21 TDs. With OU commit Erik McCarty sidelined due to a knee injury, his primary replacement at RB will be Blaze Baugh, who had 23 carries for 258 yards and three TDs in the semifinals against McGuinness. WR/DB Chaz Bradley has 44 catches for 595 yards and five TDs plus on defense he has eight interceptions. Carl Albert -- Xavier Robinson has 253 rushes for 2,418 yards and 37 TDs. Reed DeQuasie, who was out the first half of the season, was 10-of-12 for 194 yards and accounted for four TDs last week against No. 1 Grove. Ta'Shawn James has 29 catches for 500 yards and four TDs. He also has a team-leading four interceptions.

Notable: Carl Albert is looking to reclaim the gold ball for its sixth state title in seven years and 17th overall. The Titans are 16-1 in state finals. McAlester, in back-to-back state titles for the first time, seeks its first championship since 1988 and third overall. .. Both teams were routed by Coweta -- McAlester lost 49-0 and Carl Albert 44-14. 

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

