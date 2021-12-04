Class 5A Championship Game: Collinsville wins title in high-scoring battle with McAlester

EDMOND — Collinsville football coach Kevin Jones used a tried-and-true sports analogy to describe Saturday’s Class 5A state championship game.
“I think it was like a prize fight, two heavyweights going back and forth,” he said. “That was an incredible ball game. Neither team was about to give up, no matter what.”
No. 1 Collinsville and No. 2 McAlester combined for 872 yards, 37 first downs and 11 touchdowns, but Collinsville landed the last blow.
Andrew Carney’s 6-yard touchdown run with 1:52 left gave Jones and the Cards a heart-stopping 42-35 win and the school’s first gold ball before an estimated 5,300 spectators in the University of Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium.
“History has been made tonight, and that’s all I’ve gotta see,” Carney said while blinking back tears. “We’re two great pound-the-ball teams and they brought out an awesome game plan to stop us, and I believe we wanted it more.”
It was also the 100th victory in 12 seasons at the Collinsville helm for Jones, who guided the Cardinals to a state runner-up finish in 2015.
Carney rushed for 121 yards and four TDs on 16 carries and threw two TD passes to Oscar Hammond, and Brayden Gilkey rushed for 169 yards on 20 carries as the Cards overcame McAlester’s incomparable junior Eric McCarty to complete the school’s 14-0 season.
McCarty rushed for 268 yards and four TDs and had a team-high 13 tackles on defense as the Buffs, seeking a third state title to go with those in 1968 and 1988, finished 13-1.
After Carney’s go-ahead score, McAlester quarterback Trent Boatright hit Leyton Bass on 8- and 12-yard passes and the Buffs had the ball at the Collinsville 49 with time for one play. Boatright threw deep toward the end zone, but Hammond and Carney went high in the air with Bass and Hammond swatted it away.
McCarty was one of the first players to reach Carney and hug and congratulate him after it was over.
“I just respected him,” Carney said. “The kid is a hell of an athlete. He’s going places. He has great things coming to him.”
McCarty scored his 35th, 36th, 37th and 38th TDs of the season, boosting his career total to 73 over three seasons, and finished the season with 2,009 rushing yards.
Gilkey was spectacular in his own right. He had a 45-yard run at the end of the first half and broke two tackles on a determined 25-yard run in the third quarter that set up Carney’s 2-yard score to give Collinsville its first lead, 28-21.
McAlester came right back to tie on Boatright’s 4-yard run, but Gilkey followed with a 57-yard run to set up Carney’s 1-yard run and Collinsville led yet again with 9:53.
“Gilkey has a will like no player I’ve coached in my life,” Jones said, “He’s unstoppable at times.”
The teams went back and forth in the first half, trading haymaker blows. McAlester’s McCarty rushed for 193 yards and three TDs. Carney rushed for 54 yards and one TD and had 18- and 23-yard scoring tosses to Hammond.
After touchdowns on six consecutive possessions, the score was 21-21 with 9:24 left in the second quarter
Collinsville stopped the Buffs on an incomplete pass at the Cards’ 29, but were forced to punt. McAlester drove again into Collinsville territory but had to try a fourth-down field goal, with Kobe Clark’s 42-yard attempt out of a difficult hold going wide right.
Collinsville went 69 yards on 12 plays to start the third quarter and had its first lead, 28-21, on Carney’s score from two yards out after Gilkey’s determined 25-yard run.
McAlester came back with a 14-play, 65-yard drive to tie the score on quarterback Boatright’s 4-yard run with six seconds left in the third quarter. The Buffs overcame a block-in-the-back penalty that negated McCarty’s 47-yard run.
On fourth-and-3 from the Collinsville 23, McCarty rammed and squirmed ahead for a first down at the 19 and went 12 for a first down at the 7 on the next play. Boatright then scored after faking to McCarty.
COLLINSVILLE 42, MCALESTER 35
Collinsville 14 7 7 14 — 42
McAlester 21 0 7 7 — 35
First quarter
MCA: Erik McCarty 6 run (Kobe Clark kick), 10:33
COL: Andrew Carney 1 run (Anthony Blau kick), 2:53
MCA: McCarty 1 run (Clark kick), 2:06
COL: Oscar Hammond 23 pass from Carney (Blau kick), 1:44
MCA: McCarty 1 run (Clark kick), 0:00
Second quarter
COL: Hammond 18 pass from Carney (Blau kick), 9:24
Third quarter
COL: Carney 2 run (Blau kick), 7:42
MCA: Trent Boatright 4 run (Clark kick), :06
Fourth quarter
COL: Carney 1 run (Blau kick), 9:53
MCA: McCarty 3 run (Clark kick), 4:52
COL: Carney 6 run (Blau kick); 1:52
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — COL 17, MCA 20; Rushes-Yards — COL 39-296, MCA 44-310; Comp-Att-Int — COL 8-13-0, MCA 11-19-0. Passing Yards — COL 128, MCA 138. Fumbles-Lost — COL 1-0, MCA 1-0. Penalty Yards — COL 6-43, MCA 9-75. Total Yards — COL 424, MCA 448. Punts-Avg. — COL 2-30.0, MCA 0-0.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Collinsville, Gilkey 16-169, Carney 20-121, Hammond 2-6, Murphy 1-0. McAlester, McCarty 31-268, Lesnau 1-17, Watkins 4-15, Boatright 8-10.
PASSING — Collinsville, Carney 8-13-0-128. McAlester, Boatright 10-17-0-126, McCarty 1-2-0-12.
RECEIVING — Collinsville, Hammond 7-119, Stein 1-9. McAlester, Bass 4-62, Prather 2-45, Lesnau 2-11, Harkins 1-12.