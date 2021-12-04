Class 5A Championship Game: Collinsville wins title in high-scoring battle with McAlester

McCarty rushed for 268 yards and four TDs and had a team-high 13 tackles on defense as the Buffs, seeking a third state title to go with those in 1968 and 1988, finished 13-1.

After Carney’s go-ahead score, McAlester quarterback Trent Boatright hit Leyton Bass on 8- and 12-yard passes and the Buffs had the ball at the Collinsville 49 with time for one play. Boatright threw deep toward the end zone, but Hammond and Carney went high in the air with Bass and Hammond swatted it away.

McCarty was one of the first players to reach Carney and hug and congratulate him after it was over.

“I just respected him,” Carney said. “The kid is a hell of an athlete. He’s going places. He has great things coming to him.”

McCarty scored his 35th, 36th, 37th and 38th TDs of the season, boosting his career total to 73 over three seasons, and finished the season with 2,009 rushing yards.

Gilkey was spectacular in his own right. He had a 45-yard run at the end of the first half and broke two tackles on a determined 25-yard run in the third quarter that set up Carney’s 2-yard score to give Collinsville its first lead, 28-21.