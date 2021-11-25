Class 5A, 3A football semifinal capsules

Class 5A
No. 1 Collinsville vs. No. 3 Carl Albert When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Western Heights High School’s Charles W. Sheid Stadium
Tickets: $10 (or $8.35 on the GoFan app)
Records: Collinsville (12-0), Carl Albert (10-2)
Playoff history: The teams’ third semifinal meeting in four years. Carl Albert won 37-20 in Owasso Stadium in 2018 and 45-28 on its home turf last year when fewer neutral sites were available to the OSSAA because of COVID-19. Seeking a sixth consecutive state title and 17th overall, the Titans have never lost a semifinal game, going 17-0. Collinsville, 1-6 in previous semifinal games, appears for the fifth time under coach Kevin Jones in nine years.
The situation: Can Collinsville’s explosive offense and smothering defense finally solve the Titans? The Cards are outscoring opponents by 41 points per game. Carl Albert is still in the running despite being largely rebuilt under first-year coach Mike Dunn. A sixth consecutive gold ball would tie Jenks’ run of crowns in 1996-01 for longest in state 11-man football history.
Players to watch: Collinsville QB Andrew Carney has accounted for 26 TDs despite missing four games with an MCL sprain. RB Brayden Gilkey has 31 rushing TDs and averages nine yards per carry. WR Oscar Hammond has 16 TD receptions. Carl Albert QB Reed Dequasie has accounted for 2,146 yards and 23 TDs. Kentrell Bizzell has rushed for 828 yards and 15 TDs.
Noteworthy: Collinsville averages 52.8 points per game, on pace to beat last year’s school-record 48.1. The Cards’ 10-0 regular season was their third in four years. They are 43-5 in that span and 98-40 in Jones’ 12 years at the helm. Dunn, a Carl Albert graduate, played on consecutive Titans state title teams in 1998-01. He was head coach at Del City the past four years.
Class 3A
No. 1 Lincoln Christian vs. No. 2 Heritage Hall When: 7 p.m. Friday
Tickets: $10 (or $8.35 on the GoFan app)
Where: Oklahoma Baptist University’s Crain Family Stadium
Records: Lincoln Christian (12-0), Heritage Hall (12-0)
Playoff history: This is the teams’ sixth postseason meeting and fourth straight in the semifinals. Heritage Hall is 9-2 in semifinals, and both losses were against Lincoln the past two years. The Bulldogs won 33-6 in Cushing in 2019 on the way to the 3A state title and 35-27 on their home field during last year’s run to a second-place finish. Heritage Hall defeated Lincoln 38-14 in the 2015 state final at Stillwater High School and has a 3-2 edge in playoff contests.
The situation: Juggernauts collide. Lincoln Christian, 38-1 over three seasons, is outscoring opponents by 39.5 points per game. Heritage Hall hasn’t won by fewer than 12 points this season and is 87-5 in seven years with Brett Bogert as head coach.
Players to watch: Lincoln QB Max Brown has accounted for 3,667 yards and 57 TDs. Cam Dooley has 11 receiving TDs. LB Tyler Johnson has 91 tackles, including 21 behind the line. Heritage Hall QB William Paque has passed for 2,637 yards and 33 TDs. WR Gavin Freeman, a Texas Tech commit, has 1,337 receiving yards and 24 TDs. “(Freeman) does so many different things for them. Unbelievable,” Lincoln Christian coach Jerry Ricke said.
Noteworthy: Heritage Hall seeks an eighth state title overall and fifth in eight years. Lincoln’s Bulldogs make their sixth semifinal appearance, with gold balls in 2009 and 2019 and runner-up finishes in 2015 and 2020. They are 54-10 in coach Ricke’s five seasons.
No. 3 Verdigris vs. No. 4 Holland HallWhere: Owasso Stadium
Records: Verdigris (11-1), Holland Hall (11-1)
Playoff history: The first postseason meeting between the schools. Holland Hall makes its second semifinal appearance, having won last year’s 3A state title in only its fifth year of OSSAA participation. Verdigris’ only previous semifinal appearance was in 2019.
The situation: Rematch of Verdigris’ 12-7 win over Holland Hall on Oct. 29, ending a 20-game Dutch winning streak that tied a school record. Holland Hall standouts Jaylen Thompson and Kordell Gouldsby were injured in the game, and a swarming Verdigris defense held the Dutch to 203 yards and 2.6 yards per rushing attempt.
Players to watch: Verdigris QB Dylan White has passed for 2,270 yards and 18 TDs. LB/RB Reese Roller has 32 tackles behind the line and has 14 rushing TDs on 37 carries as a wildcat/short-yardage back. Holland Hall RB/LB Zane Woodham has rushed for 1,638 yards and 22 TDs and has 21 tackles behind the line. Backup QB Ethan Roush threw TD passes to Nunu Campbell and Tre Carter in a 34-14 quarterfinal win over Perkins-Tryon.
Noteworthy: An eight-time Southwest Preparatory Conference champion, Holland Hall is 61-13 in its first six years of OSSAA participation. Dutch coach Tag Gross is 144-87 over 22 seasons. Travis East is 41-26 in his sixth Verdigris season.
— Mike Brown, Tulsa World