Class 5A, 3A football semifinal capsules

Noteworthy: Collinsville averages 52.8 points per game, on pace to beat last year’s school-record 48.1. The Cards’ 10-0 regular season was their third in four years. They are 43-5 in that span and 98-40 in Jones’ 12 years at the helm. Dunn, a Carl Albert graduate, played on consecutive Titans state title teams in 1998-01. He was head coach at Del City the past four years.

Class 3A

No. 1 Lincoln Christian vs. No. 2 Heritage Hall When: 7 p.m. Friday

Tickets: $10 (or $8.35 on the GoFan app)

Where: Oklahoma Baptist University’s Crain Family Stadium

Records: Lincoln Christian (12-0), Heritage Hall (12-0)

Playoff history: This is the teams’ sixth postseason meeting and fourth straight in the semifinals. Heritage Hall is 9-2 in semifinals, and both losses were against Lincoln the past two years. The Bulldogs won 33-6 in Cushing in 2019 on the way to the 3A state title and 35-27 on their home field during last year’s run to a second-place finish. Heritage Hall defeated Lincoln 38-14 in the 2015 state final at Stillwater High School and has a 3-2 edge in playoff contests.