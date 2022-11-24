Class 4A semifinals preview: Elk City vs. Cushing, Poteau vs. Wagoner

SEMIFINALS

CLASS 4A

No. 2 Elk City vs. No. 1 Cushing

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Putnam City Stadium, Oklahoma City

Records: Elk City 11-1, Cushing 12-0

Last meeting: Elk City upset Cushing 21-14 in last year's playoff opener although Cushing's Blaze Berlowitz passed for 290 yards and two TDs -- both to Camden Crooks.

Playoff history: In their only other playoff meeting, Elk City won 31-14 in the 2004 first round.

The outlook: Elk City lost in the semifinals last year and hasn't been to the state finals since winning the gold ball in 1998. This is Cushing's fourth semifinal berth in nine years -- its last semifinal win was in 2014.

Players to watch: Berlowitz has completed 165-of-247 passes for 3,295 yards and 49 TDs. Crooks has 62 catches for 1,378 yards and 21 TDs. In the secondary, he has 16 career interceptions. Last week, he scored on two punts returns. Elk City's Levy Owens has rushed for 1,138 yards and eight TDs.

No. 4 Poteau vs. No. 3 Wagoner

When: 1 p.m. Friday

Where: East Central University's Koi Ishto Stadium, Ada

Records: Poteau 10-2, Wagoner 9-3

Last meeting: Poteau won 7-3 in the 2019 semifinals at Jenks en route to a state title.

Playoff history: The teams have split six postseason games. The first five were in the first round, including Wagoner's 35-28 win in 2017.

The outlook: Wagoner is looking for its fifth state title in 12 years. Poteau lost in last year's semifinals to Tuttle, which eliminated Wagoner a week earlier.

Players to watch: For Poteau, Jackson Sommers has rushed for 1,175 yards and 14 TDs -- including three after regulation in last week's triple-overtime win over Clinton. Dax Collins has rushed for 1,074 yards and 12 TDs. Wagoner's defense, led by Gabe Rodriguez, hasn't allowed more than 10 points in its nine wins. Rodriguez returned the opening kickoff of the playoffs for a TD and also is an impact player on offense.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World