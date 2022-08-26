Class 4A Poteau rolls to 24-6 victory over mistake-prone Class 5A Bishop Kelley

As season openers go, it was not the finest hour for Bishop Kelley.

The Class 5A No. 10 Comets committed three turnovers and stubbed their toe offensively on several occasions while surrendering more than 300 yards rushing in a 24-6 loss to Class No. 4A No. 5 Poteau on Friday night at Angelo Prassa Field.

The Pirates’ Dax Collins gashed the Bishop Kelley defense for 178 yards on the ground, with 141 of those coming on a pair of third-quarter touchdowns, to lead the way for Poteau.

Collins’ touchdowns helped the Pirates open a 24-0 advantage late in the third quarter and Bishop Kelley never recovered, barely averting a shutout when Comets reserve running back Eli Hensley scored on a 10-yard touchdown run on the game’s final play from scrimmage.

Hensley was the lone bright spot offensively for the Comets, finishing with 117 yards rushing on just nine carries and his team’s lone touchdown.

Bishop Kelley head coach JJ Tappana didn’t mince any words following his team’s loss to the Pirates, who advanced to the Class 4A quarterfinals a year ago.

“They dominated on both sides of the ball,” Tappana said. “I mean, pretty simply, we didn’t start very well. We had a lot of mistakes. We missed out on two touchdowns from fumbled snaps and a turnover. That would have made it a better game. We looked like a team playing Week 0 that doesn’t look very prepared and they look like a team that has prepared.”

The Comets netted minus-1 yard rushing in the opening quarter on six attempts yet trailed just 3-0 on a 39-yard field goal from the Pirates’ Ethan McBee.

Austin Munson’s 10-yard carry on a third-and-five on the opening play of the second quarter gave Bishop Kelley its initial first down and one of only two in the opening half for the Comets.

Despite the Comets amassing just 63 offensive yards in the first half, with 44 of those coming late in the half on a pass from quarterback Stice Smith to Nick Leslie, the home team trailed just 10-0.

Jackson Sommers scored from 25 yards out with 1:35 to go in the second quarter to give Poteau its 10-point lead at halftime.

Collins then took over in the third quarter.

One play after Kelley failed to convert on a fourth-and-1 situation, Collins took a handoff and went off the left side and broke into the secondary before outrunning the Comets defense on a 56-yard TD romp for a 17-0 Poteau advantage.

Later in the period, Kelley drove to the Pirates’ 2-yard line but a holding penalty negated what would have been a 2-yard TD run. The drive ended with a Sommers interception in the end zone for a touchback.

After the interception, Collins struck again.

A procedure penalty on Poteau moved the ball back to the Pirates’ 15-yard line, but on the next offensive snap, Collins bolted 85 yards for his second TD of the game, breaking a pair of tackles at the line of scrimmage.

Hensley’s 54-yard run on the Comets’ next series gave Kelley another first-and-goal situation. But a bad snap at the Pirates’ 2-yard line, resulting in a 6-yard loss, led to the Comets turning the ball over on downs.

Hensley notched 63 yards in five carries in Kelley’s touchdown drive with all five carries going for at least 10 yards.

“It was just a lot of fun, not the outcome we expected,” Hensley, a junior, said of his Week 0 performance. “But I think it showed that we can have some big run plays this year. I think we can just go forward from here.”

POTEAU 24, BISHOP KELLEY 6

Poteau;3;7;10;0;—;24

Bishop Kelley;0;0;0;6;—;6

POT — FG McBee 39

POT — Sommers 25 run (McBee kick)

POT — Collins 56 run (McBee kick)

POT — Collins 85 run (McBee kick)

BK — Hensley 10 run (run failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: POT 12, BK 9; Rushes-Yards: POT 49-306, BK 39-205; Comp-Att-Int: POT 4-6-0, BK 4-12-2; Passing Yards: POT 37, BK 44; Fumbles-Lost: POT 1-1, BK 1-1; Penalty Yards: POT 4-30, BK 7-40; Total Yards: POT 343, BK 249; Punts-Avg: POT 4-35.5; BK 6-40.1.