Class 4A championship preview: Wagoner vs. Cushing

No. 3 Wagoner vs. No. 1 Cushing

7 p.m. Saturday, UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Records: Wagoner 10-3, Cushing 13-0

Tickets: $13 cash at the gate (or $11.35 on GoFan)

Last meeting: Oct. 7, 2022 — Cushing won 42-0 — the most lopsided loss in Dale Condict's 18 seasons as Wagoner's coach. Blaze Berlowitz completed 23-of-32 passes for 405 yards and three touchdowns.

All-time series: Cushing leads 2-1.

Weather forecast from World meteorologist Kirsten Lang: It will be chilly, cloudy, with a chance for a few showers later in the game. Winds will be light from the north. Kickoff: Windy, few showers, 42°, wind chill 38°; Halftime: Scattered showers, 40°; End of game: Chilly, 38°.

Players to watch: Wagoner — Gabe Rodriguez has 121 rushes for 737 yards, 55 catches for 640 yards and 19 TDs overall, including one on a kickoff return. He also has a team-high three interceptions with a pick-6. Kale Carboneau has completed 151-of-233 passes for 1,933 yards and 16 TDs. He also has rushed for 481 yards and 10 touchdowns. Roman Garcia has a team-high 12 sacks and Alex Shieldnight has 10. Ethan Muehlenweg and Logan Bloxsom have kicked four field goals each. Cushing — Berlowitz has completed 181-of-270 passes for 3,654 yards and 54 TDs. Camden Crooks has 67 catches for 1,528 yards and 23 TDs. In the secondary, he has 16 career interceptions. Lane Yaunt and Brady Matheson have combined for 68 catches, 1,271 yards and 23 TDs. Noah Jones has 148 rushes for 1,380 yards and 28 TDs overall. Senior linebacker Riley Matheson has 161 tackles.

Notable: Wagoner is 5-1 in state finals since 2010. ... Cushing is in the state final for the first time since a 37-14 loss to Heritage Hall in 2014. ... Cushing's state titles were in 1958 and '61. ... Wagoner has allowed a total of 455 yards in the seven games since it gave up 499 to Cushing in Week 6. ... Wagoner beat Cushing 40-14 in the 2020 semifinals. ... Except for a 43-27 win over Perkins-Tryon in Week 2, Cushing hasn't had a victory margin of less than 35 points. ... Wagoner has five shutouts and Cushing three.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World