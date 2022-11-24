Class 3A semifinals preview: Metro Christian vs. Lincoln Christian, Heritage Hall vs. Verdigris

SEMIFINALS

Tickets: $7 (or $8.35 on GoFan)

CLASS 3A

No. 2 Metro Christian vs. No. 1 Lincoln Christian

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Mustang Stadium, Oologah

Records: Metro Christian 12-0, Lincoln Christian 11-1

Last meeting: Lincoln defeated Metro 44-0 on Sept. 16, 2005.

Playoff history: This is the teams’ first postseason meeting.

The outlook: Lincoln is looking for its fourth consecutive trip to the state title game. Metro lost in last year's second round after capturing the 2A state titles in 2019 and '20.

Players to watch: Metro's Kirk Francis has completed 225-of-323 passes for 3,301 yards and 48 TDs — 11 to Breck Nauman. Lincoln's Luke Milligan is 187-of-257 for 3,149 yards and 39 touchdowns. Lincoln RB John Washington has 1,812 yards and 29 TDs.

No. 3 Heritage Hall vs. No. 4 Verdigris

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Red Devil Field, Prague

Records: Heritage Hall 11-1, Verdigris 11-1

Last meeting/Playoff history: Their only previous matchup was Heritage Hall's 21-7 win in the 2020 quarterfinals. Verdigris' Dylan White passed for 235 yards and a TD, but was intercepted three times and sacked five times.

The outlook: Verdigris' seniors have led the Cardinals to their first three semifinal berths over the past four years, but the previous trips ended with losses. Heritage Hall lost to Lincoln Christian in the past three semifinals after winning four state titles in five years.

Players to watch: White, a four-year starter, has passed for 6,776 yards and 62 TDs in his career. Verdigris' Mason Mittasch and Caden Parnell have combined for 1,950 rushing yards and 29 TDs this season. Reese Roller has 19 sacks. Heritage Hall QB Andy Bass has passed for 2,488 yards and 23 TDs.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World