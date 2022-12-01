Class 3A: Metro Christian vs. Heritage Hall

EDMOND — When time stood still Thursday night, it didn't bode well for Metro Christian.

Heritage Hall scored two touchdowns on end zone fumble recoveries with 10:03 left in the first quarter to take a quick 14-point lead.

Those plays were just a part of the wildest first half in Class 3A championship game history as the teams combined for 71 points. Metro Christian's Kirk Francis passed for 308 yards and three touchdowns before intermission and the Patriots still trailed by 17.

Francis topped himself in the second half with 318 yards as he shattered the state championship game passing yards record with 626 and he threw for five touchdowns, but it wasn't enough as the early deficit proved too much for the second-ranked Patriots to overcome in a 72-56 loss to No. 3 Heritage Hall at Chad Richison Stadium.

"There are so many good quarterbacks who have come through the state of Oklahoma," Francis said. "They are so memorable and it's an honor to be up next to them. I feel so honored and blessed to have this kind of performance and get here (to the state final) three times. That's a testament to the hard work and coaches we have here."

A few days ago, Heritage Hall coach Brett Bogert said Francis was the most impressive quarterback his team had faced since Locust Grove's Mason Fine threw for 535 against the Chargers in the 2014 semifinals. Fine now ranks third on the all-time playoff passing list for an 11-man game behind Francis and Beggs' Daulton Spring (581) in 2017. Francis completed 37-of-62 passes.

Another standout for Metro was Tagg Campbell, who caught eight passes for 174 yards and scored four TDs overall, and also threw for a touchdown. Breck Nauman had seven receptions for 172 yards and two TDs before suffering a knee injury in the third quarter.

Francis also had a stellar title game with 367 passing yards and five TDs in the Patriots' 2020 championship win. But he had to settle for carrying away the silver ball this time as Heritage Hall also had some terrific offensive performances.

Chargers quarterback Andy Bass and River Faulkner combined to rush for 478 yards and seven TDs to help lead the Chargers back to the 3A summit after a three-year hiatus.

Bass had 33 carries for 256 yards and two TDs, and also passed for 105 with a TD. Faulkner had 27 carries for 222 yards and five touchdowns.

"For three years we were fighting for this," Faulkner said. "It really means a lot more when it's your senior year and finally get the gold ball."

The Chargers (13-1) won their sixth state title since 2010 and eighth overall. Metro (13-1) was trying for its second undefeated season in three years and third title in four years.

"I was proud of our kids," Metro coach Jared McCoy said. "They kept fighting all night. They just ran out of time. Kirk was incredible.

"Heritage Hall is a good football team although we made them look a little better than they were by spotting them 14 points. Fluke turnovers. It's a little easier playing with a lead."

Other championship game records were set for most points scored by a team and combined (128). The previous record was 100 when Union beat Norman North 57-43 for the 6AI title in 2016.

"Obviously not the result we wanted," Francis said. "But I'm so proud of this team and everything we accomplished this season."

It was the most points for Heritage Hall in a postseason game, surpassing a 69-34 win over Lincoln Christian the 2018 semifinals en route to its last state title before Thursday.

Heritage Hall's first TD with 10:03 left in the first came on lineman Charlie Ghaniabadi's fumble recovery after a mistimed snap to Francis. On the ensuing kickoff, it was ruled the the ball touched a Metro player and Jerrod Williams recovered in the end zone with no time elapsing.

The Chargers' largest first-half lead was at 28-7 following Faulkner's second TD with 6:18 left in the first quarter, but Francis then answered with a 66-yard TD pass to Campbell.

Metro, which was down 44-27 at intermission, twice cut its deficit to 10 in the second half, and had the ball down 51-41 late in the third quarter, but Jack Harris' sack forced a fumble and Zavier Freeman recovered. Five plays later, Bass tossed a 16-yard TD pass to Liam Burton.

Heritage Hall converted Metro's first five of six turnovers into TDs. The Chargers' lead grew to 24 at 65-41 on Faulkner's 61-yard TD run with 9:55 left. Metro scored the final TD on Campbell's 3-yard pass to Isaac Penland with 1:27 left, but the Chargers recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

"I think that first half we had might be our worst half of football ever," Francis said. "We spot them 14 points and then we have a snap bounce off my foot (resulting in a turnover).

"The ball didn't really bounce our way tonight, but I couldn't be more proud of how resilient and how strong this team was. I think that talks a lot about the kind of program that we have, that no matter what we're not going to give up."

HERITAGE HALL 72, METRO CHRISTIAN 56

Metro Christian;14;13;14;15;--;56

Heritage Hall;28;16;14;14;--;72

First quarter

HH -- Charlie Ghaniabadi fumble recovery in end zone (Cal Welker kick), 10:03

HH -- Jerrod Williams kickoff recovery in end zone (Welker kick), 10:03

MC -- Breck Nauman 23 pass from Kirk Francis (Brayden Haveman kick), 8:41

HH -- River Faulkner 1 run (Welker kick), 7:56

HH -- Faulkner 5 run (Welker kick), 6:18

MC -- Tagg Campbell 66 pass from Kirk Francis (Haveman kick), :56

Second quarter

HH -- Faulkner 1 run (Welker kick), 9:04

MC -- Campbell 5 run (kick failed), 6:29

HH -- Bass 19 run (kick failed), 3:13

MC -- Nauman 54 pass from Francis (Haveman kick), 2:00

HH -- FG, Welker 26, :04

Third quarter

MC -- Campbell 8 run (Haveman kick), 9:52

HH -- Liam Burton 16 pass from Bass (Welker kick), 6:42

MC -- Campbell 64 pass from Francis (Haveman kick), 4:25

HH -- Faulkner 27 run (Welker kick), 1:12

Fourth quarter

HH -- Faulkner 61 run (Welker kick), 9:55

MC -- Mario Darrington 73 pass from Francis (Seth McCoy pass from Francis), 9:36

HH -- Bass 37 run (Welker kick), 7:25

MC -- Isaac Penland 5 pass from Campbell (Haveman kick), 1:27

TEAM STATISTICS

;METRO;HH

First downs;27;28

Total Net Yards;614;592

Rushes-yards;13- -15;66-487

Passing;629;105

Punt Returns;0-0;0-0

Kickoff Returns;6-49;5-63

Interceptions Ret.0-0;2-7

Comp-Att-Int;38-63-2;8-18-0

Punts;1-49;2-23.0

Fumbles-Lost;5-4;1-1

Penalties-Yards;6-60;9-65

Time of Possession:19:07;28:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Metro Christian, Campbell 4-16, Grimes 1-5, Francis 4- minus-24. Heritage Hall, Bass 33-256, Faulkner 27-222, Travis 2-6, Smith 1-4, Harris 1-3.

PASSING: Metro Christian, Francis 37-62-2-626, Campbell 1-1-0-3. Heritage Hall, Bass 8-18-0-105.

RECEIVING: Metro Christian, Campbell 8-174, Grimes 8-115, Nauman 7-172, Darrington 5-125, Roth 5-31, McCoy 1-9, Goodman 1-5, Penland 1-3, Wagenblatt 1-1, Fields 1- minus 6. Heritage Hall, Walker 4-68, Burton 2-25, Cookson 2-12.