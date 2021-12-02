Class 3A final — Lincoln Christian vs Holland Hall

Key players

Lincoln Christian: Brown has accounted for 3,832 yards and 60 TDs. Easton Rogers has 111 rushes for 669 yards and 14 TDs overall. He also has 16 catches for 197 yards and has picked off three passes. Levi Connors has 27 receptions for 518 yards and seven touchdowns. John Washington has 24 rushes and 24 catches for a combined 668 yards and nine TDs. Linebacker Tyler Johnson leads the defense with 103 tackles and five sacks.

Holland Hall: Woodham has 1,700 rushing yards, 25 TDs overall and 155 tackles. Roush has completed 29-of-47 passes for 481 yards and eight TDs in four games since moving to QB. As a safety, he leads the secondary with five interceptions. Campbell has 29 catches for 475 yards and four TDs. Tre Carter has scored on seven of his 15 receptions. Parker Jenney leads the defense with 13 sacks and 27 QB hurries. Magnus Lepak is 15-of-17 on field goals.

Quotable

Lincoln coach Jerry Ricke on Holland Hall: “They have a suffocating defense, on the back end — they have outstanding corners and safeties, and their front does a good job getting pressure on the quarterback.”