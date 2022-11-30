Class 3A championship preview: Metro Christian vs. Heritage Hall

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 2 Metro Christian vs. No. 3 Heritage Hall

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Records: Metro Christian 13-0, Heritage Hall 12-1

Tickets: $13 cash at gate (or $11.35 on GoFan)

Last meeting: Oct. 7, 1983 — Metro won 13-7 at Heritage Hall — it was Metro's fourth game in its first season.

Weather forecast from World meteorologist Kirsten Lang: Partly cloudy and breezy conditions are expected. Temperatures will be cool as well with wind chills dropping. At kickoff, it will be partly cloudy, 48°, wind chill 40°, winds gusting to 30 mph. At halftime: a few clouds, 51°, gusty winds. End of game, windy, 50°.

The outlook: Metro is trying to win its third gold ball in four years, but its first in 3A. Heritage Hall is in its first state final since winning four championships in five years from 2014-18. The Chargers have seven titles overall since 1998.

Players to watch: Metro — Kirk Francis has completed 247-of-348 passes for 3,753 yards and 53 TDs. Breck Nauman has 54 catches for 1,091 yards and 16 TDs. Tagg Campbell has 84 rushes for 847 yards and 15 TDs plus 34 receptions for 347 yards and six TDs. Heritage Hall — Andy Bass has passed for 2,709 yards and 27 TDs. He also has rushed for 681 yards and 11 TDs. River Faulkner, the 3A-2 MVP, has rushed for 1,009 yards and has 21 TDs in eight games. On defense, he has nine sacks.

Notable: This is Metro's third consecutive meeting against another private school power that it rarely faces. In the previous two rounds, Metro defeated Cascia Hall and top-ranked Lincoln Christian for the first time.

Quotable: Metro coach Jared McCoy, "This is a game of deception and they (Heritage Hall) are really good at it on both sides of the ball. ... This year reminds me a lot of that playoff season in 2020. Kirk is firing on all cylinders.​"

Heritage Hall coach Brett Bogert, "We only have five seniors but they have done a heck of a job leading us. This is the first senior class we've had in a while that hadn't played in a championship game, so I'm real happy for them. They were extra hungry going into our semifinal last week. Not being here for four years make you appreciate it even more."

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World