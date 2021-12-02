Class 2A semifinals: Beggs vs. Washington; Eufaula vs.Marlow

No. 5 Beggs vs. No. 1 Washington

Playoff history: This is a rematch of Washington’s 38-22 semifinal win last year. ... Beggs is in the semifinals for the fifth year in a row and eighth time overall. ... The Demons were runners-up in 1977, 2017 and ‘19. Their only state title was in 1975. ... Washington is in the playoffs for the 31st consecutive year and in the semifinals for the eighth time. The Warriors won their only state title in 1996 and were runners-up in 2005, ‘17 and ‘20.