Class 2A semifinals: Beggs vs. Washington; Eufaula vs.Marlow

No. 5 Beggs vs. No. 1 Washington
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: W.E. Anderson Stadium, Langston
Tickets: $8.35 (GoFan), $10 (cash)
Records: Beggs 11-2, Washington 13-0
Playoff history: This is a rematch of Washington’s 38-22 semifinal win last year. ... Beggs is in the semifinals for the fifth year in a row and eighth time overall. ... The Demons were runners-up in 1977, 2017 and ‘19. Their only state title was in 1975. ... Washington is in the playoffs for the 31st consecutive year and in the semifinals for the eighth time. The Warriors won their only state title in 1996 and were runners-up in 2005, ‘17 and ‘20.
Notable: Beggs’ CJ Brown has 2,113 rushing yards and 29 TDs this season. ... David Tenison is 44-10 in four years as Beggs’ coach, while Brad Beller is 119-34 in 12 seasons coaching at Washington. ... Last week, Washington defeated Rejoice Christian 54-28 — a team that Beggs defeated early this season, 74-48.
No. 7 Eufaula vs. No. 2 Marlow
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Putnam City Stadium, Oklahoma City
Tickets: $8.35 (GoFan), $10 (cash)
Records: Eufaula 12-1, Marlow 13-0
Playoff history: Eufaula is 0-5 in semifinals with its last previous appearance in 2005. ... This is Marlow’s deepest playoff run since losing to Claremore Sequoyah in the 2006 3A state final. ... Marlow also was the runner-up in 1992 and ‘94. The Outlaws’ state titles were in 1959 and ‘64.
Notable: Eufaula’s Khelil Deere was the Tulsa World’s staff choice for Bill Knight Automotive football player of the week after he had seven receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns plus had four interceptions on defense in a 31-14 quarterfinal victory at Oklahoma Christian School. ... Eufaula’s lone loss was 34-27 in the season opener against Vian. Eufaula has three shutouts and scored exactly 49 points in five games.
