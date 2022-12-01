Class 2A, A semifinals previews: Victory-Millwood, Hominy-Gore, Colcord-Fairview

SEMIFINALS

Tickets: $10 cash at gate (or $8.35 on GoFan)

CLASS 2A

No. 5 Victory Christian vs. No. 2 OKC Millwood

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: East Central University's Koi Ishto Stadium, Ada

Records: Victory Christian 10-3, Millwood 12-1

Last meeting: Dec. 9, 2016 — Millwood defeated Victory 56-33 in the state title game.

The outlook: This is Millwood's deepest playoff run since winning the 2017 state title and Victory's first semifinal trip since 2016.

Players to watch: Victory quarterback Ayden Hamilton, who scored Beggs' TD in last year's semifinal against Washington, accounted for 413 yards and four TDs in last week's 46-35 quarterfinal win over Chandler. Victory running back Judah Byrams, the 2A-7 offensive MVP, has 1,500 rushing yards and 25 TDs over the last nine games. Millwood's Rickey Hunt Jr., who is committed to Ohio, rushed 16 times for 193 yards with two TDs and had a key interception in a 49-30 quarterfinal win over Claremore Sequoyah.

CLASS A

No. 5 Hominy vs. No. 2 Gore

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Allan Trimble Stadium, Jenks

Records: Hominy 13-0, Gore 13-0

Last meeting: Nov. 18, 2000 — Hominy won 28-14 in the second round.

The outlook: Hominy is in the semifinals for the first time since it won a gold ball in 2016. This is Gore's first trip to the semifinals.

Players to watch: For Hominy. quarterback Jaxon Woods has both rushed and passed for more than 2,000 yards as he has accounted for 61 TDs. Five of those have come on returns and he has seven interceptions on defense. Gore's Gunnar Dozier has 115 carries for 1,576 yards and 32 TDs.

Notable: Gore has eight shutouts and allowed only 72 points this season. ... Hominy has outscored three playoff opponents 154-27.

No. 4 Colcord vs. No. 3 Fairview

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Evans Field, Harrah

Records: Colcord 13-0, Fairview 13-0

Last meeting: This is their first meeting.

The outlook: Colcord is 0-2 in semifinals. Fairview is looking to reach the title game for the first time since winning the 2A gold ball in 1999.

Players to watch: Colcord QB/DB Gabe Winfield has completed 123-of-183 passes for 2,218 yards and 32 TDs, rushed for 964 yards and 22 TDs, has 70 tackles and picked off two passes, including one for a TD. Fairview QB Jax Bernard passed for two TDs and kicked two field goals in a 27-21 quarterfinal win over Stroud.

Notable: Fairview's quarterfinal was its first victory margin under 21 points this season. Colcord's closest win was by 21, 35-14 over Tonkawa in the second round.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World