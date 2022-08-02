Circumstances result in QB Jackson Presley’s move from Jenks back to Los Angeles

Two months after the splashy announcement that Los Angeles quarterback prospect Jackson Presley would play at Jenks as a ninth-grader, circumstances resulted in a Presley family decision to stay in California.

Brian Presley, Jackson’s father and the quarterback of Jenks’ 1993 championship squad, now is a film actor and producer. In June, he announced a plan to bring his P12 Films company to Tulsa and his son to the Trojan football program, but Brian Presley says he was unable to secure hoped-for tax incentives in Oklahoma.

After Jackson Presley was with the Trojans for several 7-on-7 events during the summer, he will play this season at Bishop Alemany High School (located 24 miles north of downtown Los Angeles and is coached by Casey Clausen, a former Tennessee QB and the brother of former Notre Dame quarterback Jimmy Clausen).

Even before 6-foot-2, 190-pound Jackson Presley has taken a varsity snap, he has college scholarship offers, 247 Sports reports, from Arizona, Texas A&M, Florida State and North Texas.

Jackson Presley recently became the first freshman ever to be included in the Tulsa World’s 2022 All-World Preseason Football list of the top 10 quarterbacks in the Tulsa area. He occupied the No. 10 position.

In a text-message exchange with the Tulsa World, Brian Presley described his family’s summer as a “crazy roller coaster.”

“We are appreciative to all the Jenks families that welcomed us,” Brian wrote. “We will always be rooting for the Trojans.

“I told Jackson, ‘That’s life. Adversity is around every corner. When it comes, you have to take it head on.’ He is in good spirits and his first game is in two weeks. He just wants to play ball.”

When Brian Presley was asked whether he expects Jackson to play his entire high school career in California, Brian replied, “I think we are taking it one year at a time.”

“I understand we (P12 Films) are competing for the (Oklahoma Film Commission) tax incentive with other massive productions,” Brian Presley stated. “I know it’s a tough decision for the Film Commission, so I don’t fault anyone.”

“Maybe it will be different in the future,” he also wrote, “but I had to return (to California) to regroup and make sure my kids were settled.”

In advance of the preseason practice period, which at Jenks begins with a 6 a.m. Monday session, it is expected that senior Ike Owens will be the Trojans’ starter. For the 2021 Class 6AI title-winning Trojans, Owens was the starter in two games and got meaningful playing time in several additional games.

During the 2021 season, then-freshman Shaker Reisig was 11-0 as Jenks’ starting QB. In the Backyard Bowl and again in the 6AI championship contest, Reisig and Jenks defeated arch-rival Union.

In May, only one day after having concluded spring practice at Jenks, Reisig was on the Union sideline during a team camp at Owasso. It was confirmed by Union Public Schools that Reisig’s family had moved into that district and that he had been added to the Redhawks’ roster.

Reportedly, Reisig already has scholarship offers from Memphis and San Jose State. He is said to have performed well during a camp hosted by Oklahoma State last week.