Chaz Bradley's late heroics seal McAlester's 27-14 win over Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE — Last year, McAlester couldn't produce any late defensive heroics to keep Collinsville from scoring the winning touchdown in the Class 5A state football title game.

During Friday night's rematch, it appeared that Collinsville was on the way to writing a similar finish.

However, McAlester defensive back Chaz Bradley delivered a different ending. Bradley's 99-yard interception return for a touchdown with 15 seconds left gave the seventh-ranked Buffaloes a 27-14 victory over the No. 6 Cardinals in a first-round game at Sallee Field.

"Unbelievable play," McAlester coach Forrest Mazey said.

McAlester (9-2) advances to play Piedmont (7-4) in the quarterfinals next Friday, while Collinsville finishes 9-2.

"They're a tough football team," Mazey said about the Cardinals. "They do a good job, they've got a great, great program going top to bottom.

"This feels great."

The Buffaloes erased a 14-12 deficit with 3:37 left when Oklahoma commit Erik McCarty, who had been contained well by the Cardinals most of the night, broke loose for a 48-yard touchdown run and then added the 2-point conversion run for a 20-14 lead. McCarty's TD capped an eight-play, 98-yard drive.

Collinsville, however, received the ensuing kickoff at its 41 and drove to the McAlester 3. On third-and-goal, Collinsville tried a trick play, but Zach Stein's pass off a reverse was picked off by Bradley at the goal-line and returned all the way. Bradley made the play even though he admitted he "had seen it kind of late."

"We knew a lot of their big plays are generated off trick plays," Mazey said. "So we practice those and I'll be danged if we didn't make a huge play there at the end, wow."

On the final play, Bradley added another interception — his seventh of his first season with McAlester after moving from Mustang.

It was McAlester's second pick-6 of the game as Ethan Watkins returned an interception 60 yards to give the Buffaloes a 12-0 lead in the second quarter. Otherwise, Collinsville dominated the second quarter after the Buffaloes did the same in the first period when the only score came when Watkins scored off a 15-yard forward pitch.

The Cardinals cut their deficit to 12-7 going into halftime on quarterback Kaden Rush's 3-yard TD run with 1:52 left before intermission.

Rush's 5-yard, fourth-down TD pass to Blake Gilkey midway through the third quarter gave Collinsville a 14-12 lead. It looked for a while as if that might be enough. Rush's 37-yard punt pinned the Buffaloes at their 2 with 5:40 left. However, McAlester was successful on a trick play of its own when Watkins caught a 9-yard pass on fourth-and-7 from the McAlester 20.

"We practice so many trick different plays and punts, it's nice to see the kids reap those benefits," Mazey said.

Four plays later, McCarty raced 48 yards for a TD. McCarty had 23 carries for 141 yards — about half his total in last year's final. Two weeks ago at Sapulpa, McCarty scored in a similar situation to give McAlester the lead, only to see the Chieftains rally with the winning TD. But the Buffaloes' defense didn't let that happen again as they can continue what Bradley calls "their revenge tour."

Bradley, who had a TD return on the opening kickoff erased by a penalty, capped his big night with the interception on the final play.

"It was probably one of my best nights," Bradley said. "Everybody got the job done and we knew what we had to do. Everybody put it on the line."

MCALESTER 27, COLLINSVILLE 14

McAlester;6;6;0;15;—;27

Collinsville;0;7;7;0;—;14

MCA -- Watkins 15 pass from Lesnau (kick failed)

MCA -- Watkins 60 int. return (run failed)

COL — Rush 3 run (McMath kick)

COL -- Gilkey 6 pass from Rush (McMath kick)

MCA -- McCarty 48 run (McCarty run)

MCA -- Bradley 99 int. return (Greer kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — MCA 12, COL 17; Rushes-Yards — MCA 29-162, COL 41-186; Comp-Att-Int — MCA 9-17-1, COL 13-22-3. Passing Yards — MCA 92, COL 88. Fumbles-Lost — MCA 2-2, COL 2-1. Penalty Yards — MCA 7-50, COL 10-67. Total Yards — MCA 254, COL 274. Punts-Avg. — MCA 3-33, COL 2-28.3.