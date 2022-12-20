 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PLAYER DIARY | REJOICE CHRISTIAN’S CHANCE WILSON

Chance Wilson player diary: You have to work hard when no one is looking

Rejoice Christian quarterback Chance Wilson rushed for 102 yards against Cascia Hall.

 Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World file

Editor’s note: Rejoice Christian quarterback Chance Wilson is one of the top football players in the Tulsa area. He’s a three-sport standout who was the Tulsa World’s 2021-22 All-World Male Athlete of the Year. Wilson, a senior who is committed to Montana State, has agreed to document his season for the Tulsa World in the form of a weekly diary. We’ll check in with Wilson all the way up to his departure for Bozeman, Montana, as he plans to sign in December and be on campus in January as a mid-year enrollee. This week, in the second-to-last installment, Chance, a four-year starter at Rejoice Christian, talks about what it takes to be great.

"A very good class of seniors in the Tulsa area this year for major college football:" Ahead of early signing, Barry and Dean talk about how locals will fare at the college level.

I’m not actually graduated yet, but I am done with school. It feels weird a little bit. It still feels like after this break, I am going to go back to high school. But, I’m not, so it’s weird. I’m gonna fill the time with throwing, working out, hanging out with family and friends. This is kind of like the last month I am going to be in Oklahoma.

To be a great high school player, I would say it takes hard work, dedication and you have to manage your time well.

What does hard work mean? You have to put in the extra work, go 100 percent in everything you do, like in workouts with weights or throwing or running and in even like school, anything like that. You have to work hard when no one is looking. You can’t just take reps off if the weight coach isn’t looking.

As far as dedication ... If you want to be great at something you have to love it and pretty much most of your time and your heart have to go into that. You don’t just go through the motions and become great one day. You have to put in the work, you got to put in the time, you got to put in everything, you got to just love it, to be honest.

As far as managing your time ... there’s going to be times when you want to go do something that sounds more fun or more appealing. But at the same time you’ve got to learn how to manage when there’s time to work out and when is the time to have fun with friends.

In high school, I have not missed a workout unless it was for a college visit. Other than that, I didn’t miss a single one.

Chance Wilson poses with his mom, Krista, and dad, Andrew, during an official visit to Montana State. On Wednesday, Wilson plans to sign with the Bobcats.

Every high school player in America has a weight program. They might do 7-on-7s or that kind of stuff. But, when you’re not playing a game or at practice and you go out there by yourself and work with a couple of wide receivers or even by yourself, not everybody is doing that. You just have to think about your competition and just ask yourself, ‘Are they working right now like I am?’

As far as finding that balance ... It’s hard. There’s multiple times when you’re working out or throwing and its like your mind is telling you to quit and that type of stuff. That’s when mental toughness comes in. I think you have to have mental toughness to be great. Your mind, or your body, is always going to tell you to stop. You have to push through that to have the outcome you want.

Now, that signing day is here I’m feeling excited but also it’s surreal. Wednesday I’m going to be signing a piece of paper that is pretty much the start of my college career. It’s pretty cool. All my hard work and dedication, everything I’ve put into this for years ... it’s just really cool. My dreams are coming true. It’s really cool.

