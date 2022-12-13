Chance Wilson player diary: Why I left Owasso schools for Rejoice Christian

Editor’s note: Rejoice Christian quarterback Chance Wilson is one of the top football players in the Tulsa area. He’s a three-sport standout who was the Tulsa World’s 2021-22 All-World Male Athlete of the Year. Wilson, a senior who is committed to Montana State, has agreed to document his season for the Tulsa World in the form of a weekly diary. We’ll check in with Wilson all the way up to his departure for Bozeman, Montana, as he plans to sign in December and be on campus in January as a mid-year enrollee. This week, Chance writes about why he left Owasso schools following his eighth-grade year. Chance left because he wanted to play multiple sports in high school, which is more difficult at larger schools. No one at Owasso told him he couldn’t play multiple sports there. He just knew his desire to play three sports in high school would be better received at a smaller school. Here, he explains that decision.

I knew some older kids at Owasso and just seeing them play all these different sports growing up and then having to only play one in high school. That’s something I really didn’t want to do.

A funny story … I went to a quarterback camp at Owasso High School. This was the summer of me leaving Owasso. I won that quarterback competition. I remember Coach (Bill) Blankenship coming up to me and was like, ‘Are you really leaving Owasso?’ I was very nervous and all that, but it was kinda funny.

Anytime with a decision like that there is always negative thoughts on if this is actually the right decision or is this smart. I definitely had those thoughts. Like, what if I transfer to a smaller school and in three or four years when I’m trying to get recruited I can’t because I go to a small school. Those thoughts were definitely going through my head. I was nervous if I could get recruited out of 2A.

I forgot who said this to me, but someone said, ‘If you’re good enough, coaches will find you.’ That really stuck with me.

It wasn’t a no-brainer to go to Rejoice Christian.

I was going to go to Collinsville or Oologah. I had decided to go to Collinsville and actually turned in my transfer papers.

I went to go watch some 7-on-7 at Collinsville. It’s 7-on-7 and they were doing play-action and doing all these rare formations in 7-on-7. That kinda scared me. They seemed like a very run-heavy offense. To get recruited at quarterback, you have to throw the ball. Rejoice was actually at that 7-on-7 thing, too. That’s when I saw Rejoice’s offense and that was it.

We went on a tour around Rejoice and then a tour of the locker room and then we were told that they were going to be building an indoor facility and that was definitely a good thing. I thought that would be cool to go to a school with an indoor facility.

I don’t know if my dad was completely sold on it. He was the one who was very nervous about going to a 2A high school. I think he was more nervous than me. I mean, I was too. I grew up in Owasso. I didn’t even know 2A was a thing. It was definitely something to really think about. I think one thing that convinced my dad was that Rejoice is a Christian school. I think that was up there with me being able to play three sports.

Playing three sports was so important to me because I just love to compete. Even now, I’m not playing anything, I’m not in basketball. It’s weird. I’m just kinda bored because I’ve got nothing to do right now besides go throw or go work out. I love going from one sport to the other, not having that much free time. I love the competition aspect of it. I don’t think I can go through winter or spring without competing. I just feel like I need that and that’s pretty much why I wanted to play three sports.

I agree 100% that kids are specializing in sports too early. I just think kids should play multiple sports. You can take bits and pieces from every sport and put that into the one sport you love the most. Let’s say track for me, getting faster, working on that kind of stuff. Now when I play football, I’m the fastest guy out there. In basketball, just the competition aspect of it, the stamina part of it. That helps in football. I think you can always find something to use from other sports for the one sport you love.

I have thought how in college I won’t get to play other sports. I kinda have mixed emotions about the whole thing. I love playing all three sports but I’ve had my time playing all the other sports so I think now is the time for me to specialize in one sport. I think it’s good for me to do that now.