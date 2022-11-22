Chance Wilson player diary: Watching my brother play basketball and working on my quarterback skills

Editor’s note: Rejoice Christian quarterback Chance Wilson is one of the top football players in the Tulsa area. He’s a three-sport standout who was the Tulsa World’s 2021-22 All-World Male Athlete of the Year. Wilson, a senior who is committed to Montana State, has agreed to document his season for the Tulsa World in the form of a weekly diary. We’ll check in with Wilson all the way up to his departure for Bozeman, Montana, as he plans to sign in December and be on campus in January as a mid-year enrollee.

Following Rejoice Christian’s first-round playoff defeat, Wilson spent last week watching his 13-year-old brother, Holt, play basketball as well as traveling to Oklahoma City for a quarterback training session.

“I would say the most interesting thing that happened to me was going to my brother’s basketball games. It was pretty cool. It was a tournament at Rejoice on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. It’s not something I would have been able to go to if I were still playing football. (The games) were during the time of football practice. I think it was a good thing to get to watch my brother play. Watching him play a little bit more before I leave is pretty neat. I don’t have a lot of this left with me leaving. That’s always in the back of my mind with everything.”

“(In football), he plays wide receiver. I’ll take him out and go throw. That’s pretty cool. His dream also is to go (Division I). So for him to see me accomplish my goals and dreams, I think it really motivates him to see it’s possible and he can do it himself.”

This past weekend, Wilson traveled to Oklahoma City to work out with quarterback coach Tom George.

“Mostly, we talked a lot about small things, like keeping a more narrow base with my feet, keep them more shoulder width apart, that was probably the biggest takeaway. We also worked on (not) patting the ball with your off-hand. It kind of slows down the rhythm of stuff. I’m always trying to fix that but it’s hard to fix, you know? I plan to see him again this Sunday. I would just call it tune-up training so I can be ready to go for spring ball.”

Wilson, a three-year starter, is not playing basketball this season since he’s planning to enroll in college early.

“I decided to be a basketball manager. I just run the scoreboard, set the time, or if they’re doing a drill where I need to keep score, those kinds of things … also, encouraging the players. It’s pretty cool because I’ve known all those guys for years. A lot of my football buddies play basketball.”