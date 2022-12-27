 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
PLAYER DIARY | REJOICE CHRISTIAN’S CHANCE WILSON

Chance Wilson player diary: Time flies. Don't take high school for granted

  • Updated
  • 0
Chance Wilson Signs

Rejoice football player Chance Wilson (right) is congratulated by teammate Cooper Auschwitz after Wilson signed to play football at Montana State during a signing day ceremony at Rejoice Christian on Dec. 21.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Read the previous installments

You have to work hard when no one is looking

Why I left Owasso schools for Rejoice Christian

From a young age, I always wanted to be a quarterback

My sisters are big supporters of my football career and yes they also offer relationship advice

Watching my brother play basketball and working on my quarterback skills

I’m very down about high school football being over, but it's time for a new chapter

Some people don't have a role model. I'm thankful to have two, my dad and my coach

NFL is the goal, but I have other dreams, too

Not playing makes me a little sad and also angry

Mom always showed me grace no matter how many times I messed up

Dad was really hard on me, but I wouldn't change a thing. It made me who I am

Showing up for a teammate on a huge day in his life

Football is not stressful. It's how I unwind. I even look forward to practice

Taking in Zach Bryan concert during off week

'My best game is still out there'

Mountains of Montana and a coach who has two QBs in NFL

Editor’s note: Since October, Chance Wilson has participated in a weekly player diary for the Tulsa World. Wilson has addressed the wins, the losses, the injuries, the impact of family and coaches and more. Today, is the final installment. In January, Wilson will head to Bozeman, Montana, where he'll be a mid-year enrollee at Montana State and join the Bobcats' roster as a freshman quarterback.

When the idea of a player diary was first proposed, I was hesitant about it. The more I heard about it, the more it interested me just so people could hear my side of the story and not just football. A lot of people just look at me like a football player, but I’m so much more than that.

I would say it’s been really good, just to think that maybe one of these articles could impact somebody is really cool to think about. 

My favorite installments was the one on my role models, talking about my dad and coach Brent Marley. The three-sport one, I really liked that one, too.

People are also reading…

Now that high school is over, here’s looking back at four years at Rejoice Christian:

Biggest accomplishment: Winning back-to-back state team track titles my sophomore and junior years. There was so much love on that team. Everyone wanted to win it for the person next to them. We all wanted to win our individual stuff, but we all wanted to win as a team. The team championship was on our mind more than the individual stuff and that was really cool to see.

Favorite season: Junior football season, just because we had a horrible year the year before. We went 4-7. We just all came together and said we’re not going to allow what happened last year to happen this year and that just made us as close as brothers almost. We came up short but that was definitely the most fun season I ever had been a part of. That team went 10-2 and lost to Washington in the playoffs.

Most important lesson: Football isn’t everything. I love football, more than anything but when I got hurt this season, it kind of opened my eyes to think that I’m not defined by just football.

Biggest regret: Getting in some trouble my sophomore year.

Best teammate: One of the first names that comes to mind is Jay Miller. Our connection was really good. We were really good friends off the field and that really showed up on the field. Our timing was amazing. We pushed each other a lot.

If I could have one play back: The play against Vinita when I hurt my knee. I should have run out of bounds but I tried to get an extra couple of yards and that is the play I tore my MCL.

Coach with biggest impact: Coach Marley. The way he helped me off the field. He taught me a lot of lessons.

Teacher with biggest impact: Ms. Staci Henson. She’s the speech teacher. It’s one of the most fun classes at Rejoice. She talked to me a lot. We talked about different things. She’s a great listener and one of my biggest supporters. She loves to see me succeed and she’s a great person. We’ll definitely keep in touch when I’m in college. She always tells me she wants to come up and see a game.

What am I most looking forward to in college: New beginnings.

I do feel different now that high school is over and I’m signed with Montana State. It’s kind of hitting me now that I’m not going back to high school in January. I’m going to Montana to go to school.

I remember being a freshman like yesterday and now I’m off to college in three weeks. Time flies and high school is an important part of your life so don’t take it for granted. Make sure you make the most of it and make the memories while you can.

0 Comments

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

College football bowl picks: FrontPageBets’ Mike Szvetitz predicts the winners of the College Football Playoff semifinals, New Year’s Six games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert