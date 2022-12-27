Chance Wilson player diary: Time flies. Don't take high school for granted

Editor’s note: Since October, Chance Wilson has participated in a weekly player diary for the Tulsa World. Wilson has addressed the wins, the losses, the injuries, the impact of family and coaches and more. Today, is the final installment. In January, Wilson will head to Bozeman, Montana, where he'll be a mid-year enrollee at Montana State and join the Bobcats' roster as a freshman quarterback.

When the idea of a player diary was first proposed, I was hesitant about it. The more I heard about it, the more it interested me just so people could hear my side of the story and not just football. A lot of people just look at me like a football player, but I’m so much more than that.

I would say it’s been really good, just to think that maybe one of these articles could impact somebody is really cool to think about.

My favorite installments was the one on my role models, talking about my dad and coach Brent Marley. The three-sport one, I really liked that one, too.

Now that high school is over, here’s looking back at four years at Rejoice Christian:

Biggest accomplishment: Winning back-to-back state team track titles my sophomore and junior years. There was so much love on that team. Everyone wanted to win it for the person next to them. We all wanted to win our individual stuff, but we all wanted to win as a team. The team championship was on our mind more than the individual stuff and that was really cool to see.

Favorite season: Junior football season, just because we had a horrible year the year before. We went 4-7. We just all came together and said we’re not going to allow what happened last year to happen this year and that just made us as close as brothers almost. We came up short but that was definitely the most fun season I ever had been a part of. That team went 10-2 and lost to Washington in the playoffs.

Most important lesson: Football isn’t everything. I love football, more than anything but when I got hurt this season, it kind of opened my eyes to think that I’m not defined by just football.

Biggest regret: Getting in some trouble my sophomore year.

Best teammate: One of the first names that comes to mind is Jay Miller. Our connection was really good. We were really good friends off the field and that really showed up on the field. Our timing was amazing. We pushed each other a lot.

If I could have one play back: The play against Vinita when I hurt my knee. I should have run out of bounds but I tried to get an extra couple of yards and that is the play I tore my MCL.

Coach with biggest impact: Coach Marley. The way he helped me off the field. He taught me a lot of lessons.

Teacher with biggest impact: Ms. Staci Henson. She’s the speech teacher. It’s one of the most fun classes at Rejoice. She talked to me a lot. We talked about different things. She’s a great listener and one of my biggest supporters. She loves to see me succeed and she’s a great person. We’ll definitely keep in touch when I’m in college. She always tells me she wants to come up and see a game.

What am I most looking forward to in college: New beginnings.

I do feel different now that high school is over and I’m signed with Montana State. It’s kind of hitting me now that I’m not going back to high school in January. I’m going to Montana to go to school.