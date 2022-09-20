Chance Wilson player diary: Taking in Zach Bryan concert during off week

Editor’s note: Rejoice Christian quarterback Chance Wilson is one of the top football players in the Tulsa area. He’s a three-sport standout who was the Tulsa World’s 2021-22 All-World Male Athlete of the Year. Wilson, a senior who is committed to Montana State, has agreed to document his season for the Tulsa World in the form of a weekly diary. We’ll check in with Wilson all the way up to his departure for Bozeman, Montana, as he plans to sign in December and be on campus in January as a mid-year enrollee. Rejoice Christian was on a bye week and did not play a game last Friday.

This Friday night me and some of my buddies went up to Pryor to the Born & Raised Festival and listened to Zach Bryan play. Me and my friends are big Zach Bryan fans and we’ve been talking about going to listen to him play live for about a year now.

I wouldn’t say there is much disconnecting during an off-week. Football is such a big part of my life and it’s just impossible to disconnect, and that is not a bad thing. Football is almost everything to me, so not disconnecting is fine with me.

We were talking about football some, but we were all so excited to listen to (Bryan) play. It was good team bonding, too, just being with them outside of football practice, outside of school and just hanging out.

On Saturday, I worked at a volleyball tournament at Rejoice to get service hours. I helped at the concession stand for about four hours. Then I went home and watched some football with my family and then went to go throw with one of my wide receivers Saturday night. We just went to the field for like 30 minutes to an hour. Being a bye week, we didn’t have practice Friday and I didn’t want to wait all three days (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) to throw again.

At Rejoice, we have to complete like 70 service hours throughout high school to graduate. I didn’t do much my freshman or sophomore year, which was pretty dumb of me. So I did a lot my junior year and I did a lot this last summer and now I only have 15 hours left and I have to get all that done by December so I can graduate. I think it’s a good thing to give back, not for money, not for anything, just helping.

They (Salina, this week's district opener) have some athletes, but I feel like we should be able to handle them.