Chance Wilson player diary: Some people don't have a role model. I'm thankful to have two, my dad and my coach

Editor’s note: Rejoice Christian quarterback Chance Wilson is one of the top football players in the Tulsa area. He’s a three-sport standout who was the Tulsa World’s 2021-22 All-World Male Athlete of the Year. Wilson, a senior who is committed to Montana State, has agreed to document his season for the Tulsa World in the form of a weekly diary. We’ll check in with Wilson all the way up to his departure for Bozeman, Montana, as he plans to sign in December and be on campus in January as a mid-year enrollee. In this week's installment, Chance was asked about role models.

My dad’s upbringing wasn’t the best but he has lived a successful life now and just seeing him do that is pretty neat and something I can really look up to. My dad taught me how to be a man. Things like shaking hands, stand up when you’re introduced to somebody, eye contact, just all that stuff.

I’ve always looked at my dad and wanted to be a businessman. He’s done a pretty good job with what he’s done. He’s been an entrepreneur ever since he got out of the military, and he has a pretty successful business right now. I’ve always wanted to learn more. That’s one thing he’s really good at. He knows all the ins and outs of how to run a business. (Editor's note: Andrew Wilson is a franchise partner at a moving company called You Move Me. He also served in the United States Army).

Plus, all the lessons he’s taught me from being in the military. He always says it brings out the best in brotherhood. It teaches how to trust the person next to you and how to love the person next to you more than yourself. Those are some of the lessons that he’s taught me and it’s always going to be on my heart.

As far as Coach (Brent) Marley, Coach Marley is a great person, spiritually and everything else. He’s another person I’ve tried to be like when I grow up.

We connected right when I got here, my freshman year. I’ve always felt like a trust with him, that I can tell him anything going on in my life. It’s helped me out a lot. I really do believe it’s made me a better person having talked with him.

In my sophomore year, I was getting into trouble at school. Me and him started meeting like two or three times a week in the morning and just talked about everything but football. We were just talking about life and God even. It’s probably one of the biggest takeaways I have from high school was him mentoring me and taking me in and helping me get through high school.

It’s kind of hard to explain why I feel so comfortable with Coach Marley. I’ve always felt the trustworthy characteristic of him. I don’t know how to explain it. I’ve just always felt like I could talk to him about anything.

Our talks actually started my freshman year, then they kinda stopped. Then, I got in trouble and we started again.

I got suspended my sophomore year for about three days, and after that me and Coach Marley started doing these talks. I haven’t gotten into trouble at school one time since then.

I’m very grateful. I feel I was definitely brought to Rejoice for a reason and I don’t know where I would be if it wasn’t for some of those talks. He’s helped me out tremendously in my life.

I’ve got one more guaranteed game in high school and it’s kinda sad to think that this could be the last time that I would be coached and mentored by Coach Marley.

Both my dad and Coach Marley are leaders. Like when you see somebody and you talk to them and think that person just has that leadership mentality and I would say both of them have that a lot.

I’m very grateful to have two male role models in my life. It’s a blessing because not everyone has the luxury of having two, or even one. I see Coach Marley every day. I see my dad every day. Just knowing I have both of them to talk to and both to look up to, I’m just at a loss for words to say how appreciative I am of those two.