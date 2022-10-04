Chance Wilson player diary: Showing up for a teammate on a huge day in his life

Editor’s note: Rejoice Christian quarterback Chance Wilson is one of the top football players in the Tulsa area. He’s a three-sport standout who was the Tulsa World’s 2021-22 All-World Male Athlete of the Year. Wilson, a senior who is committed to Montana State, has agreed to document his season for the Tulsa World in the form of a weekly diary. We’ll check in with Wilson all the way up to his departure for Bozeman, Montana, as he plans to sign in December and be on campus in January as a mid-year enrollee.

At 9:30 a.m. Sept. 25, Chance Wilson, Peyton Cole and a few other teammates were at Rejoice Church to help celebrate the baptism of freshman teammate Tristan White. It was Cole’s idea, and they didn’t tell White they were coming.

“One of the kids on our team, Peyton Cole, said (White) was getting baptized, let’s all go support him. I felt like it was very important for us to show him that we’re with him during his journey. It was big for him to see us there and it was big for us to go watch him. The whole thing was big. It’s more than football. You’re giving your life to Jesus forever.

"It was at Rejoice Church. It was my first time ever at Rejoice Church, which was pretty cool. He did not know we were coming. He was very excited to see us after. He was pretty stoked to see us there supporting him, so it was pretty cool.

"He does not play varsity. He’s been working really hard in practice. He’ll get his chance.

"We’re happy for him, giving his life to Jesus. We support him in anything he does. Football is a lot, but not as much as giving your life to Jesus. Afterward, we all gave him a hug and we congratulated him and all that.

"I probably would not have done this as few years ago. I know now this is a huge thing, people should be around you, supporting you. I think it’s a good for him to see us there and knowing that we’re here to support him."