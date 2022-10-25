Chance Wilson player diary: Not playing makes me a little sad and also angry

Editor’s note: Rejoice Christian quarterback Chance Wilson is one of the top football players in the Tulsa area. He’s a three-sport standout who was the Tulsa World’s 2021-22 All-World Male Athlete of the Year. Wilson, a senior who is committed to Montana State, has agreed to document his season for the Tulsa World in the form of a weekly diary. We’ll check in with Wilson all the way up to his departure for Bozeman, Montana, as he plans to sign in December and be on campus in January as a mid-year enrollee. Wilson sustained a slight MCL (medial collateral ligament) strain against Vinita two weeks ago. He is expected to return for the playoffs. He was on the sidelines on crutches last Friday as Rejoice Christian defeated Nowata 59-0. It was only the second game Wilson, a varsity starter since his freshman year, has missed in his high school career. In this week’s installment, Wilson talks about the difficulty of not playing.

“It’s very hard not playing. Football is pretty much everything to me. It’s just hard watching from the sidelines and not being in the game playing. I’ve never experienced being on the sidelines just watching and not being able to do anything about it. The emotion is a little bit of sadness and a little bit of anger, like I’m angry I can’t be out there playing.

“I’m very thankful that it is not anything worse. It’s not my ACL or meniscus. There’s going to be no long-term problem with my knee after this and no surgery. The MCL will heal on its own so I was pretty happy knowing that I’m going to be able to come back. That’s what keeps me sane through this whole thing, knowing that I will have a chance to come back and play with my team.

“If the news had been that I was done for the year, that would have been really tough. I know I still got many years of playing in my future but in high school ball, you never get it back so it would have been very difficult.

“I help now by encouraging my teammates, just telling them they got it, especially with the quarterback, Cale (Marley). I just try to mentor him, get him ready for the game. That’s the most I can do right now. I just tell Cale, ‘You are the best athlete on the field. Go out there and play and have fun. You can do this.’ Against Vinita, he needed that encouragement because Vinita is a great team.

“I would say not playing has gotten me to just not take it for granted. I really didn’t think high school ball was going to end but now that I am injured, it’s like it can be taken from you in one play. I feel like I’m not going to take it for granted when I come back.”