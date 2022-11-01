 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick
PLAYER DIARY | REJOICE CHRISTIAN’S CHANCE WILSON

Chance Wilson player diary: NFL is the goal, but I have other dreams, too

  • Updated
  • 0
Claremore Sequoyah vs Rejoice Christian (copy) (copy)

Rejoice Christian's Chance Wilson used to pretend he was Johnny Manziel playing football in the front yard. 

 Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World

Read the previous installments

Not playing makes me a little sad and also angry

Mom always showed me grace no matter how many times I messed up

Dad was really hard on me, but I wouldn't change a thing. It made me who I am

Showing up for a teammate on a huge day in his life

Football is not stressful. It's how I unwind. I even look forward to practice

Taking in Zach Bryan concert during off week

'My best game is still out there'

Mountains of Montana and a coach who has two QBs in NFL

Editor’s note: Rejoice Christian quarterback Chance Wilson is one of the top football players in the Tulsa area. He’s a three-sport standout who was the Tulsa World’s 2021-22 All-World Male Athlete of the Year. Wilson, a senior who is committed to Montana State, has agreed to document his season for the Tulsa World in the form of a weekly diary. We’ll check in with Wilson all the way up to his departure for Bozeman, Montana, as he plans to sign in December and be on campus in January as a mid-year enrollee. This week, Wilson discusses his dream of playing in the NFL and what career he might pursue after football.

Is the NFL on my mind a lot? I would say yes and no. It always has been a goal of mine since I was young and it still is. But I think I do a pretty good job at not thinking about it too much and just focusing on the next goal. For me, freshman year it was like, let’s go start as a varsity quarterback in high school. Then after that, it was like let’s play college and once I am in college, it’s going to be let’s start and then let’s focus on trying to make it (in the NFL).

People are also reading…

That’s what Coach (Brent) Marley always preaches on. If you focus on the future too much you’ll miss what happens in the present.

One person I liked was Trace McSorley from Penn State, just the way he played really intrigued me. Baker Mayfield’s style always intrigued me and, maybe controversial, but Johnny Manziel. I used to grow up watching him and pretending I was Johnny Manziel in the front yard. I grew up watching him. People on my youth football team used to call me Johnny like as a joke because I’d run around and try to make plays.

I’ve always loved track. It’s always been my second love. I would say it was kinda my backup plan. I felt like if football for some reason didn’t work out for me I was feeling good about track. If football didn’t work out, I think I could have gone somewhere good for track. I am going to miss it. It’s a big part of my life. I’m sad that I’m not going to do it anymore, but excited for my next step.

The plan to enroll in college early was kind of a no-brainer. In my sophomore year when I started to get looked at by all these D-I schools, that’s when I think both me and my parents made the decision. We see more and more of it nowadays, just getting into the offense, getting into the weight program, getting to talk to the coaches every day in that first six months before anyone else in your class is on campus. I think that is going to pay off way more than me staying in high school for another six months.

If I’m being honest, I really didn’t think I was going to graduate early. I thought it was always like, ‘OK, let’s plan on graduating early, but I thought it was never going to happen and now that I’m two and a half months from graduating and everything is in place for me to graduate early, it’s kinda surreal, I would say. It hasn’t hit me yet.

I’m going after the NFL 100%, but I’m going to prepare myself if it doesn’t work out to still have a life after football. Another dream of mine is commercial real estate. That really interests me. What interests me about it is you can do a lot of stuff with it. You’re kind of your own boss a little bit. If you get lucky, the pay isn’t bad. I’ve been thinking about it for a year now. My dad has always been a big business guy. I’ve always thought about being an entrepreneur and starting my own business and all of that. But lately I’ve been thinking that commercial real estate or even land development, that interests me too.

Wilson begins physical therapy this week

Chance Wilson had a checkup last Thursday on his injured knee and received a positive report. In addition, this week, the senior quarterback began physical therapy and is off crutches.

"(The doctor) said I'm on the right track and everything is looking good," Wilson said. "It was really nice hearing that. I'll do PT this week and go back Friday and then do another checkup to see where I’m at and to see if I’m ready to start practicing and to play a first-round playoff game."

Wilson sustained a slight MCL (medial collateral ligament) strain against Vinita on Oct. 13. The injury did not require surgery.

No. 2 Rejoice Christian (9-0, 6-0 in 2A-8) ends the regular season on Thursday at Pawhuska (6-3, 4-2).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady breaks silence on Gisele Bundchen divorce

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert