Chance Wilson player diary: My sisters are big supporters of my football career and yes they also offer relationship advice

Editor’s note: Rejoice Christian quarterback Chance Wilson is one of the top football players in the Tulsa area. He’s a three-sport standout who was the Tulsa World’s 2021-22 All-World Male Athlete of the Year. Wilson, a senior who is committed to Montana State, has agreed to document his season for the Tulsa World in the form of a weekly diary. We’ll check in with Wilson all the way up to his departure for Bozeman, Montana, as he plans to sign in December and be on campus in January as a mid-year enrollee. This week, Chance talks about what it's like to have sisters.

In this week's episode, Barry, Dean and Patrick discuss Owasso's amazing win over Union and what that might mean for the Rams in this week's title game. Plus, a preview of other state title games.

I have an older sister, her name is Ellie. She is 20. She’s at OU right now getting an accounting degree. I have a younger sister, Izzy. She is 16 and a junior at Rejoice. She plays volleyball.

The relationship between me and my older sister, we’ve always been close just because we’re the two oldest in the family. We talk a lot, we hung out a lot. With my younger sister, it was kind of different. We weren’t always close. She and I are very similar. We have like the same personalities, so we like clash heads all the time. This year, we've become really close. It’s kind of sad to see how close we’re becoming and I’m leaving in about two months. 

I don’t really know why Izzy and I have become closer this year. I just started talking to her more about things like girls, or stuff at Rejoice. It was kind of nice to have someone I can trust and just be able to talk openly about stuff.

Chance Wilson and his sisters

Chance Wilson poses for a photo with his sisters, Ellie (left) and Izzy (right) following the 2022 All-World Awards. 

Growing up with sisters kind of like gave me the OK to talk to other girls that aren’t my sisters. Like I felt comfortable around girls, that’s always good, right?

They sometimes give me relationship advice. They care who I am with. The girls that I am with have to be approved by my sisters. I can ask my sisters, do you think this is a good girl for me? They will tell me honestly. I trust their opinion. A weird thing is my younger sister always seems like she becomes good friends with my ex-girlfriends.

I kind of look up to my older sister. She’s had a boyfriend, Matt, since her sophomore year of high school. He’s like so part of the family now. He’s like another brother to me. It’s really good for me to see how a relationship can work. I can look at my parents, but I’m not my parents’ age. I’m very close to my sister’s age and just seeing how her and Matt can be so good together, I just kind of look up to that.

Both of my sisters support my football career. My older sister is one of my biggest supporters. She goes to OU but she was at every game this year for football. She loved Montana State. She came up with me to Montana State both times on recruiting visits. My younger sister came up with me the second time. Bringing them along on a recruiting visit was pretty cool. On a recruiting visit, you get all this stuff, food, you get to go to a game, you get to go on the field, the locker room all this stuff. It was pretty cool to show my sisters the behind-the-scenes stuff.

Being a Division I football player, I’m probably not going to be in Oklahoma a lot. I don’t have that much time here, so I really need to soak in the last couple of months I have.

I'm gonna miss them a lot when I go to college. It was good to just have that influence. We’re all similar in age. We all kind of went through the same stuff. It was really nice to have that.

