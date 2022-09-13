Chance Wilson player diary: 'My best game is still out there'

Editor’s note: Rejoice Christian quarterback Chance Wilson is one of the top football players in the Tulsa area. He’s a three-sport standout who was the Tulsa World’s 2021-22 All-World Male Athlete of the Year. This season, Wilson, a senior who is committed to Montana State, has agreed to document his season for the Tulsa World in the form of a weekly diary. This week, we catch up with Chance a few days after Rejoice Christian crushed Beggs 70-16 in what was expected to be a battle of two top 2A teams. Wilson accounted for 553 yards and five TDs as the Eagles avenged last year’s 74-48 loss to Beggs. Now 3-0, Rejoice has a bye week.

I really thought it was going to be a close game, a lot of back and forth, a lot of scoring. But we came out really fast and our defense played great. After we got up by 21, then 35, I was like, “It’s over." I knew they couldn’t keep up with us after that.

I just think it was our motivation from playing them last year and getting beat by them pretty badly and having them score 74. That was like our target number the whole week: We’ve got to score more than 74, we gotta do better than they did against us last year. So it pretty much got everyone on the team hyped up. Beggs is a really good team and we might see them again in the postseason, but on Friday night, we were definitely the better team.

I would say it was one of my better games, but after watching the film, I would say I have a lot more to get better at, like stay in the pocket more, step up in the pocket, trust the O-line more. It was a really good game for me, but I feel like my best game is still out there.

We left the stadium around 10. A lot of people, like almost half the team, and some friends went to IHOP but it was packed out so we decided to go to Buffalo Wild Wings. Some people were already watching film of the game at dinner. We usually get our film like 11 to 11:30, around then. Some people start watching it then.

I finally got home a little after 12 and was definitely asleep before 1. I’m still pretty hyped after the game, but when I finally get home, it kinda hits me and I kinda pass out. Beggs was hitting me all night long. I was pretty dog tired.

We had film at 9:30 in the morning as a team. On mornings after games, we get to the facility at 9:30 and then at 9:30 we start with stretching. This Sunday some of the moms brought breakfast so we had donuts, breakfast burritos, sausage rolls, chocolate milk, all that. And then we went to team room and watched film as a team. We get done with film probably before 12 and then we have the whole weekend to ourselves until Monday.

I’m not really worried about (getting complacent after such a huge win) honestly. I feel like our senior class is going to do a good job of pushing (the younger players) and even our coaches they are going to continue pushing us, probably even harder than they have been just so we don’t get complacent.

We have to be able work harder than every other team out there.

