Chance Wilson player diary: Mountains of Montana and a coach who has two QBs in NFL

I brought a lot of people actually. Everybody wanted to come to Bozeman and why not? It was me, my dad, my mom, my older sister, my younger sister, my younger brother and my sister’s boyfriend.

That was pretty cool to see, the game-day experience and it was packed out. The first home game of the year at Montana State is called Gold Rush. Everyone in the stands is packed out in gold. Yellow shirts everywhere and the players wear yellow jerseys. It’s really cool.

The offensive coordinator is coach (Taylor) Housewright and he runs the offense I like, which is letting me run the ball, a lot of run-pass option, a lot of stuff we do here. Why would I not want to run the same set in college? I have succeeded at it in high school.

As of right now, I am 100 percent sold on Montana State. If a Power 5 called, I would consider it.

I committed in late July but I knew back in June (during an unofficial visit) I wanted to go to Montana State. I just didn’t tell anybody. Once I actually talked to the coaches and posted it everywhere and it was over I definitely sat back and took a deep breath. It was definitely like, ‘We’re good now.’ I’ve been dealing with this recruiting stuff since the end of my sophomore year and I’ve been on like 30 different recruiting trips. I just really wanted to move away from home and that was a very big point in my commitment. You have the mountains in your backyard. It’s pretty cool.

The beginning of the relationship with Montana State is actually a pretty cool story. I was up at North Dakota State on a visit and I had dinner with my dad and a couple of his friends. My dad played at North Dakota State, he played two years there. Coach (Brent) Vigen, the head coach at Montana State, played at North Dakota State with my dad. So we’re at dinner and one of my dad’s friends texted my highlight video to Vigen and then after that, coach Housewright texted me. It was pretty cool. My dad and coach Vigen both have known each other for years now and played together and all that stuff. (Vigen) didn’t know who I was until that video.

I wasn’t really too interested in Montana State when they first started talking to me, just because I had never heard anything about Montana State. I needed to learn more to change my mind. Coach House told me, ‘Give me four days and I’ll change your mind.’ And I was like, ‘All right.’

When I pulled up to campus, it was crazy to see. They have a really nice campus. Montana State University has 17,000 students so it's a pretty decently-sized university. They have a brand new business school. They have some other brand new buildings. The president (Waded Cruzado) really wants to build infrastructure there. They have a new football locker room, weight room, new nutrition room, new training room, coaches office, all this stuff. I forgot what year they built it, but it’s new, like a couple of years ago. The field is pretty cool, it holds like 25,000 and they pack it out. In the background of the whole city are mountains. They’re an FCS school, so I didn’t expect all that. So it was definitely, ‘I could live here.’ I always tell people, ‘Yea, you’re playing football but you’re also living there, like for four or five years. You have to fall in love with everything in that place.’

My parents had no say in where I went to college, which is weird because a lot of people talk to their parents. They told me, ‘It’s your call. We’re happy wherever you go.’ So that was good. I’m going to be living somewhere for four years, it should be my decision. (Rejoice head coach Brent Marley) was the one who told me, ‘You’re the one living at this place, you’ve gotta love this place.’

Another thing that led me to commit to Montana State is coach Vigen. When he was at North Dakota State, he recruited and coached Carson Wentz. Coach Vigen was then at Wyoming when Josh Allen was there. I didn’t know that at first. He has two QBs in the NFL. That played into the decision a lot, a lot.