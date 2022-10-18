 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick
PLAYER DIARY: REJOICE CHRISTIAN’S CHANCE WILSON

Chance Wilson player diary: Mom always showed me grace no matter how many times I messed up

  • Updated
  • 0

Read the previous installments

Dad was really hard on me, but I wouldn't change a thing. It made me who I am

Showing up for a teammate on a huge day in his life

Football is not stressful. It's how I unwind. I even look forward to practice

Taking in Zach Bryan concert during off week

'My best game is still out there'

Mountains of Montana and a coach who has two QBs in NFL

Rejoice Christian faces Vinita (copy)

Rejoice Christian senior quarterback Chance Wilson runs onto the field with his mother Krista before last Thursday's game versus Vinita. Before the game, each mom of senior football players ran onto the field with their sons.  

The Spartans have no doubt been dominant, but Union might have something to say about that. Plus, Dean and Barry break down their top games this week: Grove at Collinsville and Muskogee at Booker T. Washington. Also, Rejoice Christian offense comes up big without its star quarterback.

Editor’s note: Rejoice Christian quarterback Chance Wilson is one of the top football players in the Tulsa area. He’s a three-sport standout who was the Tulsa World’s 2021-22 All-World Male Athlete of the Year. Wilson, a senior who is committed to Montana State, has agreed to document his season for the Tulsa World in the form of a weekly diary. We’ll check in with Wilson all the way up to his departure for Bozeman, Montana, as he plans to sign in December and be on campus in January as a mid-year enrollee.

In last week's installment, Chance wrote about the annual dad's dinner at Rejoice Christian. Fathers of senior football players write letters to their son and then read those letters in front of the senior players and senior dads.

People are also reading…

There's also a mom's dinner each year, however it's a little different. The senior football players are asked to write letters to their mom and read them at a dinner with senior players and their moms. 

"(The players) have probably taken their moms for granted over the years because of their unconditional love," Rejoice coach Brent Marley said. "There's probably been moments where they maybe haven’t treated their moms right because they know their moms will always be there for them. They just lay it all out there and let their moms know from the heart how they feel about them."

This year's mom's dinner was held Oct. 10, the week of the Vinita game. Here is Chance talking about his mom, Krista.

“My mom is a very caring person. She’ll just make your day, even if you talk to her just a little bit and she always tries to pick everyone up. I’ve never once seen her talk down to somebody. She is always so nice to everybody. She’s just a sweetheart.

She’s at every game. She probably tells me she loves me way more than a mom should. She tells me I played good even when I didn’t. She always showed me grace no matter how many times I messed up and was being a dumb kid. She’s was always there to love me at the end of the day.

My mom loves watching football. Her and my dad every Saturday and Sunday they watch football. She is a huge football fan. She also played soccer and basketball growing up and played both in high school. She went to Union High School and went to Pitt State where she met my dad.

In my letter, I just thanked her for being my mom. I thanked her for all that she did for me to make my life easy. She’s very selfless. She puts everyone before herself. I thanked her for taking care of us when my dad was gone, because I know how hard that was with four kids. (Editor’s note: Chance’s father, Andrew, was in the military and was mostly gone the first four years of his life). I told her I’m thankful she’s the mediator between me and my dad because if she wasn’t, me and him would have probably killed each other by now.

When me and my dad get into it, she knows that it’s both of us, it’s not just him. It’s both of us going at it and when I am in the wrong, she tells me. I would like to say that it's not me in the wrong most of the time, but it pretty much is.

I choked up a little bit while I was reading my letter. I shed a couple of tears while I was writing it. That was pretty hard.

I don’t think I always tell my mom what she means to me. It was good for me to (write the letter). I would say a lot of high school players don’t tell their mom stuff like that. It was funny, I’ve never seen so many of my teammates cry. We were all getting emotional. It was funny to see because we always try to be these tough guys and then we talk about mom and we break down. It was good, though.

I would say what I’ve learned from the dad’s and mom’s dinner is that I might have taken having parents for granted part of the time. Coach Marley was big in talking about how we’re seniors now and next year we’re going to be on our own and we’re not going to have mom and dad whenever we want them."

Wilson has sprained MCL, will return this season

Senior quarterback Chance Wilson has a slight MCL (medial collateral ligament) strain that will not require surgery and is expected to return this season, coach Brent Marley said Monday night.

Wilson, a Montana State commit, was injured in the first quarter last Thursday against Vinita.

“I don’t know when, it may be Week 10,” Marley said. “I’d be shocked if he wasn’t back by the first round (of the playoffs). But, I guess second round, worst case scenario."

Wilson, one of the area’s top quarterbacks, was hit near the sidelines while running the ball. He was evaluated on the sidelines following the hit and remained on the sidelines the rest of the game but did not return.

Sophomore Cale Marley relieved Wilson at quarterback and guided the Eagles to a 55-28 win, scoring on five touchdown runs as No. 2 Rejoice improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in District 2A-8.

Rejoice travels to Nowata on Friday and then hosts Caney Valley in Week 9 before ending the regular season at Pawhuska.  

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former NFL cornerback dies in bar shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert