Chance Wilson player diary: Mom always showed me grace no matter how many times I messed up

Editor’s note: Rejoice Christian quarterback Chance Wilson is one of the top football players in the Tulsa area. He’s a three-sport standout who was the Tulsa World’s 2021-22 All-World Male Athlete of the Year. Wilson, a senior who is committed to Montana State, has agreed to document his season for the Tulsa World in the form of a weekly diary. We’ll check in with Wilson all the way up to his departure for Bozeman, Montana, as he plans to sign in December and be on campus in January as a mid-year enrollee.

In last week's installment, Chance wrote about the annual dad's dinner at Rejoice Christian. Fathers of senior football players write letters to their son and then read those letters in front of the senior players and senior dads.

There's also a mom's dinner each year, however it's a little different. The senior football players are asked to write letters to their mom and read them at a dinner with senior players and their moms.

"(The players) have probably taken their moms for granted over the years because of their unconditional love," Rejoice coach Brent Marley said. "There's probably been moments where they maybe haven’t treated their moms right because they know their moms will always be there for them. They just lay it all out there and let their moms know from the heart how they feel about them."

This year's mom's dinner was held Oct. 10, the week of the Vinita game. Here is Chance talking about his mom, Krista.

“My mom is a very caring person. She’ll just make your day, even if you talk to her just a little bit and she always tries to pick everyone up. I’ve never once seen her talk down to somebody. She is always so nice to everybody. She’s just a sweetheart.

She’s at every game. She probably tells me she loves me way more than a mom should. She tells me I played good even when I didn’t. She always showed me grace no matter how many times I messed up and was being a dumb kid. She’s was always there to love me at the end of the day.

My mom loves watching football. Her and my dad every Saturday and Sunday they watch football. She is a huge football fan. She also played soccer and basketball growing up and played both in high school. She went to Union High School and went to Pitt State where she met my dad.

In my letter, I just thanked her for being my mom. I thanked her for all that she did for me to make my life easy. She’s very selfless. She puts everyone before herself. I thanked her for taking care of us when my dad was gone, because I know how hard that was with four kids. (Editor’s note: Chance’s father, Andrew, was in the military and was mostly gone the first four years of his life). I told her I’m thankful she’s the mediator between me and my dad because if she wasn’t, me and him would have probably killed each other by now.

When me and my dad get into it, she knows that it’s both of us, it’s not just him. It’s both of us going at it and when I am in the wrong, she tells me. I would like to say that it's not me in the wrong most of the time, but it pretty much is.

I choked up a little bit while I was reading my letter. I shed a couple of tears while I was writing it. That was pretty hard.

I don’t think I always tell my mom what she means to me. It was good for me to (write the letter). I would say a lot of high school players don’t tell their mom stuff like that. It was funny, I’ve never seen so many of my teammates cry. We were all getting emotional. It was funny to see because we always try to be these tough guys and then we talk about mom and we break down. It was good, though.

I would say what I’ve learned from the dad’s and mom’s dinner is that I might have taken having parents for granted part of the time. Coach Marley was big in talking about how we’re seniors now and next year we’re going to be on our own and we’re not going to have mom and dad whenever we want them."