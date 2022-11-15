Chance Wilson player diary: I’m very down about high school football being over, but it's time for a new chapter

Editor’s note: Rejoice Christian quarterback Chance Wilson is one of the top football players in the Tulsa area. He’s a three-sport standout who was the Tulsa World’s 2021-22 All-World Male Athlete of the Year. Wilson, a senior who is committed to Montana State, has agreed to document his season for the Tulsa World in the form of a weekly diary. We’ll check in with Wilson all the way up to his departure for Bozeman, Montana, as he plans to sign in December and be on campus in January as a mid-year enrollee. Last Friday, previously undefeated Rejoice lost to Beggs, 48-28, in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs. For Wilson, it was the end of his high school career.

I’m very, very down about high school football being over and all that stuff. But also it’s a chapter ending and then the start of a new chapter for me.

We haven’t had a game like that all year. It’s destined for a team to have a game like that, an off night. I just think that we had an off night at the worst possible time and that’s pretty much what happened.

In the locker room after the game, Coach (Brent) Marley talked to us pretty calmly. I felt like if I was a coach and I had a state-championship caliber team and we got bounced in the first round I would be pretty mad. He came in and he was very, very calm and he just talked to us. He explained why we didn’t win the game. We had too many mistakes, had too many turnovers and all that stuff. Then he talked about underclassmen saying how they need to use this as fuel for next year. Then he told the seniors he was proud of us and it was a privilege for him to be able to coach us. That was pretty much it. It was pretty difficult sitting there.

I think everyone shed a couple of tears. It was kind of unbelievable I would say. The whole night felt weird.

I sent Coach Marley a pretty long text, just thanking him for everything he’s done for me just telling him that I don’t regret coming to Rejoice. He did tell me after the game, "I hope you don’t regret coming to Rejoice." I told him there’s nothing that’s ever gonna make me regret coming to Rejoice.

Did it cross my mind that I could finish the year at Rejoice and win a state title in track? I would say yes, that thought was definitely in my head. It’s just mixed emotions. I feel like I could run track and get another state ring and probably break state records, but also I think it’s time for me to start a new chapter. Just start something new and it’s time for that, honestly.

I would also say one thing that hit me the most after the game and this weekend that got me down was there are a lot of teammates on my team that played their last game of football ever. I am very blessed to have the opportunity to play four or five more years of football. That’s kind of what hit me the hardest was thinking about that and not being able to play with players like Solo Morton or Jay Miller ever again. Jay was the guy that got me to come to Rejoice. I was the person who got Solo to come to Rejoice to play with me. It’s just kinda sad.

I’m gonna miss high school ball. I think a lot of people don’t realize … playing high school football and just being with the coaches has a huge impact on your life. It teaches you a lot of life lessons.