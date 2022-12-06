Chance Wilson player diary: From a young age, I always wanted to be a quarterback

Editor’s note: Rejoice Christian quarterback Chance Wilson is one of the top football players in the Tulsa area. He’s a three-sport standout who was the Tulsa World’s 2021-22 All-World Male Athlete of the Year. Wilson, a senior who is committed to Montana State, has agreed to document his season for the Tulsa World in the form of a weekly diary. We’ll check in with Wilson all the way up to his departure for Bozeman, Montana, as he plans to sign in December and be on campus in January as a mid-year enrollee. This week, Chance writes about how he always wanted to be a quarterback.

Everyone looks at the quarterback. Everyone knows who the quarterback is on every team. The game is kind of won and lost with the quarterback. If you win, you’re going to get congratulated. If you lose, you’re gonna get pretty much hated on and blamed for it. It’s a big leadership role. You have to be an athlete. But you also have to have that football IQ. Gotta have the arm. It’s a very unique position. I don’t think there’s anything like it in any other sport. That’s pretty much why I picked it.

You can’t take the credit for the wins because you’re going to get too much of a big head, I would say. Also you can’t listen to all the blame. You are going to be blamed for a loss, you’re the quarterback. I would just say listening to what you need to hear and blocking everything out that you don’t need to hear is a big part of it.

Fifth grade was my first year playing quarterback. I played running back before that. I always wanted to be a quarterback. I remember from back when I was a young kid watching Marcus Mariota and all those guys and wanted to be that when I was older.

Even back then, I would say I felt like I had a gift. My dad always played catch with me. He would kind of let me throw a route to him, and I’ve always just loved that and I started doing that when I was very young.

My dad played a big role. When he got home from work he would always make time to throw with me. I always wanted to go throw. When my dad got home, I was like, ‘Can we go throw?’ And that was at a very young age I started doing that. That helped a lot.

It was eighth grade when I started working with a quarterback trainer, Joe McCulley. He helped me out a lot in my development as a quarterback. In fifth grade, I started doing camps. I would say Coach Brent Marley, also. He taught me how to be quick with reads. He’d tell me if nothing was open, especially with me being a good runner, don’t hold the ball too long. If it’s open, run. That’s one thing I learned from him that was really good.

As a freshman at Rejoice, I was the backup quarterback. We had a senior, Riley Walker, who was pretty good and I was perfectly fine not starting over him and just learning. He was a good leader. He wasn’t very outspoken but he led by example. Everyone looked up to him. That was really good to see and learn from. I’m a pretty outspoken guy, but a leader by example is pretty cool to watch.

Did anyone ever tell me I couldn’t play quarterback? Yes, multiple people. In seventh grade, I was moved to wide receiver. They just said they had a better guy throwing the ball. And that really pissed me off, honestly. And then the guy who was ahead of me got hurt and then I played the rest of the season and I did a pretty good job. We won the league championship that year. The same thing happened in eighth grade. I was second string. They just said I wasn’t as good as the other kid.

Then college recruiters and college coaches were telling me that I couldn’t be a pocket passer at the next level and that I should switch positions because I’m an athlete. I’ve always wanted to be a quarterback and I think quarterback is my position so I just put all that aside and used that as motivation. I used it as motivation every day.