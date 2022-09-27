Chance Wilson player diary: Football is not stressful. It's how I unwind. I even look forward to practice

Editor’s note: Rejoice Christian quarterback Chance Wilson is one of the top football players in the Tulsa area. He’s a three-sport standout who was the Tulsa World’s 2021-22 All-World Male Athlete of the Year. Wilson, a senior who is committed to Montana State, has agreed to document his season for the Tulsa World in the form of a weekly diary. We’ll check in with Wilson all the way up to his departure for Bozeman, Montana, as he plans to sign in December and be on campus in January as a mid-year enrollee. Rejoice Christian hosts Claremore Sequoyah on Friday in a District 2A-8 battle. Both teams are 4-0.

I would say that I feel more stressed about the whole school part, the academics side. I would say honestly I unwind by playing football. I enjoy going out to practice. A lot of people hate practice, but I enjoy practice. It’s the only sport I’ve ever played where I look forward to the practice. If I’m ever stressed out or anything sometimes I just go out and throw on my own, like bring one kid out there and just throw with them. It’s very relaxing to me to just throw.

Right now, my stress level is pretty low, especially with me already being committed. That was the one thing that was stressing me out last year, like what if I don’t get an offer I want or just going out there feeling I had to prove myself to everybody watching. That was pretty stressful. The whole recruiting process was. Last year, during the whole month of January and February, I was gone on recruiting trips. I missed a lot of school. If I wasn’t committed right now, I’d be pretty stressed out.

I do not ever feel (too overwhelmed or over-stressed). I’m glad I don’t. A lot of my friends get stressed out with football. I’m glad that football is the way to get out of my stress. I remind you only get to play high school four years of your life then it’s done and for some that is the last time they are going to play football. So I try to remind them of that. Don’t take it for granted. There’s going to be way harder things in your life that’s going to happen than going to practice.