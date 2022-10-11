Chance Wilson player diary: Dad was really hard on me, but I wouldn't change a thing. It made me who I am

Editor’s note: Rejoice Christian quarterback Chance Wilson is one of the top football players in the Tulsa area. He’s a three-sport standout who was the Tulsa World’s 2021-22 All-World Male Athlete of the Year. Wilson, a senior who is committed to Montana State, has agreed to document his season for the Tulsa World in the form of a weekly diary. We’ll check in with Wilson all the way up to his departure for Bozeman, Montana, as he plans to sign in December and be on campus in January as a mid-year enrollee.

Each year, Rejoice Christian football coach Brent Marley asks fathers of senior football players to write their sons a letter. Dads read their letter at a dinner with senior football players and their dads. It’s a chance for dads to “validate their sons” as Marley says, and that’s the only direction the dads are given. What they write is up to them. It’s an annual tradition at Rejoice since 2015 (Marley's first year at the school).

Having borrowed the letters idea from legendary Midwest City Carl Albert coach Gary Rose, Marley provides the barbecue, his wife Misti makes desserts and one by one the dads read their letter in front of the group. There are tears and laughter as fathers deliver an important message to their sons. “All kids want to be validated,” Marley says.

This year's dad's dinner was held on the Thursday before the Claremore Sequoyah game. Chance's father, Andrew, was in the Army and gone for most of Chance's first four years. Here is Chance's account of hearing his dad's letter, what it meant to him and how his father pushed him growing up.

He basically told me he was proud of me, that he loves me. My dad was gone for the first four years of my life in Iraq and Afghanistan. He said he was sorry. It’s the first time he’s said that to me about being gone. It was an emotional night. He said he wanted to make sure I grew up in a free country.

He’s pretty good at hiding his emotions but he was pretty open and pretty vulnerable. I’ve never seen my father emotional like that. It was good to hear some of those things.

We open up to each other but we don’t always say good things about each other. I could tell he was nervous to get up there.

When I was younger, he was very hard on me with sports. He pushed me to my limits every single day. In fourth grade, in the spring and summer, he made me go to the Jenks America Running Club. These workouts were hard. Very, very difficult workouts. He would be running beside me every single rep, pushing me through everything. I remember one time, on the way home, we got into an argument and he pulled over to the side of a park and made me get out of the car and run.

When I was younger, I hated it. I hated how hard my dad pushed me because I just didn’t understand it. Me and my dad got into it all the time. We still do. Our personalities are exactly the same. We’re both short of temper, we both overreact on everything. We overthink everything. We’re both pretty big overthinkers. We like the same stuff and watch the same stuff. You can definitely tell I am his son.

When he was coaching me in third-grade basketball, he would kick me out of practice. He’d tell me to go sit in the car when we had like an hour left in practice or make me run laps around the court during practice because me and him got into this dumb argument about nothing.

He always told me it was for a bigger goal. I would say the first two years of high school were very pretty hard. He was pushing me a lot, making me go train. During COVID, we weren’t allowed to be with other people so me and him would have to sneak onto Rejoice's field sometimes. We got kicked off a couple of times. We weren’t supposed to be on school premises. One time we went to a park and had a cop tell us to get out. During that COVID summer (2020), he was out there like four nights a week just catching balls as I threw. Just me and him.

Right now, I realize what he was doing was all for the end goal. I would not change my past, him pushing me every single day, for anything. I think what he did made me who I am today.

He knew when he got me mad, I would go out there and try to prove him wrong, which I think I did. I think he always knew if he pushed me hard enough I could be something special so I love him for that because he never gave up on me, like when I just wanted to sit on my own or be lazy he was pushing me because he knew I could be special.

When me and him get into it sometimes, especially going through my recruitment, I would joke around with him, ‘Hey you went D-II, I’m going D-I. You can’t say anything to me.’ (Editor’s note: Andrew played Division II football at North Dakota State and Pitt State).

He's still hard on me, but I know he loves me. My dad and I go back and forth and we push each other. He pushes me to be great, but at the end of the day he loves me, I love him and we’re best friends. He knows how to get to me and push me to be my best. I’m grateful that he does that every single day.