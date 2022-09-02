Chance Wilson leads Rejoice Christian to 42-27 victory over Cascia Hall

With Chance Wilson putting on a show and showing why he will be playing football in college, Rejoice Christian had the upper hand against Cascia Hall in a battle of top-caliber private school football programs.

Wilson threw for 302 yards and rushed for 113 yards to lead Class 2A No. 3 2A Rejoice Christian to a 42-27 victory over Class 3A No. 5 Cascia Hall on Friday night at Cascia Hall's Ray Siegfried II Stadium.

Wilson, who has committed to play football for Montana State, averaged over 30 yards a completion with a display of touch on deep throws, completing 10-of-18 passes for two touchdowns. He also rushed 20 times for three scores.

"He's just a great competitor. I've told people this all offseason, he's the best quarterback in the state of Oklahoma," said Rejoice head coach Brent Marley. "I know I may be biased, but I don't think I'm biased."

Cascia Hall received some good news at the game, as it was announced after the first quarter that Collin Cottom, who had collapsed on the field last week against Victory Christian, had been released from the hospital.

Many of the Cascia fans and cheerleaders were wearing Team Collin No. 63 shirts during the game.

Rejoice Christian (2-0) got out to an extremely quick start that sent a message. On the third play from scrimmage in the game, Wilson connected with Bryce Revard on a 65-yard bomb 29 seconds into the game and the Eagles led 7-0.

Cascia Hall (1-1) bounced back after an interception by Tommy Westbrook at the Rejoice 32, and followed up two plays later with a 23-yard TD run by Ethan Clark to tie the game at 7-7 with 4:04 left in the first quarter.

Clark led all rushers with 170 yards on 20 carries.

Another bomb by Wilson, this one 49 yards to Solomon Morton, set up a 4-yard run by Wilson to up the Eagles' lead to 21-7 with 8:04 left in the second quarter.

The Commandos' ground control offense, led by Clark's bullish running, came back on the next series, and Cooper Lai converted a 2-yard quarterback sneak with 1:05 left in the half to pull Cascia within 21-14.

But perhaps the key play of the game followed when Rejoice's Cale Marley returned the ensuing kickoff 59 yards down to the Cascia 31. A 25-yard run by Wilson set up a 5-yard run by Wilson with 5.5 seconds left in the half, giving the Eagles a 28-14 lead going into halftime.

"I really think that was where the game swung in their favor, and we got it right back," Marley said. "I would be remiss if I didn't give credit to my sophomore son, Cale Marley, who took a kickoff return, almost took it back."

In the third quarter, after a 57-yard pass from Wilson to Cooper Auschwitz on third-and-long, Wilson came through again on a 3-yard run to increase the Rejoice Christian lead to 35-14 at the 3:44 mark of the quarter.

Cascia responded with an 11-yard TD pass from Lai to Robertson on fourth-and-goal to narrow the margin to 35-21 with 1:05 left in the third quarter. But another bomb, from Wilson to Revard again, made the score 42-21 with 11:34 left in the fourth quarter, and pretty much sealed the game for the Eagles.

"We're really trying to build our program up in Owasso, and coming into a place like Cascia Hall, a top-10 3A team with its tradition, was a big win for our program," Marley said. "A big step."

REJOICE CHRISTIAN 42, CASCIA HALL 27

Rejoice Christian;14;14;7;7;-;42

Cascia Hall;7;7;7;6;-;27

R - Revard 65 pass from Wilson (Maverick Price kick) 11:31

C - Clark 23 run (Enriquez kick) 4:04

R - Reed 12 run (Price kick) 1:39

R - Wilson 4 run (Price kick) 8:04

C - Lai 2 run (Enriquez kick) 1:05

R - Wilson 5 run (Price kick) 5.5

R - Wilson 3 run (Price kick) 3:44

C - Robertson 11 pass from Lai (Enriquez kick) 1:05

R - Revard 46 pass from Wilson (Price kick) 11:34

C - Ward 2 run (kick failed) 4:27

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs - R - 18, C 19. Rushes-Yards - R 30-177, C 41-278. Comp-Att-Int - R - 10-18-2, C 18-30-1. Passing Yards - R 302, C 148. Fumbles-Lost - R 0-0, C 0-0. Penalty Yards - R 5-35, C 5-45. Total Yards - R 479, C 426. Punts-Avg. - R 0-0, C 1-37.