Central staves off Will Rogers for All-City title

Jamond Silas and Bill Shaw played pitch and catch again Friday and the Central Braves hoisted another championship trophy as the 79th Grady Skillern All-City Preview concluded at LaFortune Stadium.

The junior quarterback and junior receiver from Union hooked up on another long touchdown pass and the Braves held off Will Rogers 12-0 to win their second All-City title in three years and the school’s fourth overall.

“We played hard, played with discipline and gutted this one out,” Central coach Kip Shaw said. “We’re learning how to win, and I’m proud of these kids.”

Silas and Shaw, who made key plays in Thursday’s semifinal win over McLain at Milton Stadium, teamed on a 79-yard bomb for the game’s first score. Silas later threw over the middle to Ty’ionn Cox, who turned it into an 88-yard TD that put the 24-minute game (consisting of two 12-minute periods) out of reach.

Will Rogers, making its first appearance in an All-City final in 46 years, had its chances. Elusive senior quarterback Macuric Demry barely missed connecting with receivers running free behind the defense at least three times.

Trailing 6-0, Demry scrambled 24 yards on fourth down and had the Ropers sitting third-and-2 at the Central 22 with under three minutes left.