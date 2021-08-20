Central, Rogers win exciting semis to move into All-City Preview finals

Football reinforcements arrived from Union over the summer, and Central coach Kip Shaw said they have the potential to make the Braves a better team.

Jamond Silas and Bill Shaw made big plays Thursday as the Braves rallied past McLain 12-8 and into the final of the 79th Grady Skillern All-City Preview.

“They just needed a change of environment,” Shaw said of Silas, a junior quarterback, and Shaw, a junior receiver. “They’re both great kids and we’re blessed to have them.”

Silas threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Central veteran Ty’ionn Cox and Shaw took a direct snap from center and scooted into the end zone from eight yards with four minutes left for the go-ahead score.

Before Central rallied, McLain led 8-0 on Jeremy Crooms’ 13-yard TD pass to Dennis Nolan and Crooms’ 2-point conversion run.

Both teams took turns beating up on Nathan Hale in the night’s first two mini-games (consisting of two 12-minute periods) at Webster’s Milton Stadium before turning their speedy, attacking defenses on one another.

It was an entertaining preview to what could be a thriller next Friday when the same teams hook up again at Milton Stadium in the regular-season opener.