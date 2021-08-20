Central, Rogers win exciting semis to move into All-City Preview finals

Football reinforcements arrived from Union over the summer, and Central coach Kip Shaw said they have the potential to make the Braves a better team.
Jamond Silas and Bill Shaw made big plays Thursday as the Braves rallied past McLain 12-8 and into the final of the 79th Grady Skillern All-City Preview.
“They just needed a change of environment,” Shaw said of Silas, a junior quarterback, and Shaw, a junior receiver. “They’re both great kids and we’re blessed to have them.”
Silas threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Central veteran Ty’ionn Cox and Shaw took a direct snap from center and scooted into the end zone from eight yards with four minutes left for the go-ahead score.
Before Central rallied, McLain led 8-0 on Jeremy Crooms’ 13-yard TD pass to Dennis Nolan and Crooms’ 2-point conversion run.
Both teams took turns beating up on Nathan Hale in the night’s first two mini-games (consisting of two 12-minute periods) at Webster’s Milton Stadium before turning their speedy, attacking defenses on one another.
It was an entertaining preview to what could be a thriller next Friday when the same teams hook up again at Milton Stadium in the regular-season opener.
Shaw said McLain coach and good friend Willie Ponder “is doing a great job with those kids and I’m worried about them. But I’m proud of my kids tonight for the way they played. They stuck together and I’m proud of them.”
Central moved on to play in the All-City final at 8 p.m. Friday at LaFortune Stadium. The Braves’ opponent will be Will Rogers, which edged Edison 15-14 in the other semifinal at Will Rogers Stadium.
Also at LaFortune, McLain will play Edison at 7 p.m. for third place. East Central, 21-6 winner in Thursday’s consolation semifinals at Will Rogers, will play Hale at 6 p.m. Friday at LaFortune for the consolation title.
McLain 32, Nathan Hale 0: Erin Smith, a 6-foot-2, 312-pound lineman, rumbled 25 yards with a fumble for one touchdown, Nia Parker broke a 72-yard run for another and Crooms accounted for two scores.
Smith’s scoop and score was one of five turnovers forced by the Titans, including four in the first quarter. Brandon Stripling had a sack leading to a fumble, Dennis Nolan and Omarr Washington intercepted passes and Nolan caught a 38-yard TD pass from Crooms
Crooms and Nolan connected three times for 61 yards, and Crooms also scored on a 9-uard run.
Hale sophomore Kortland Lowe ran hard in heavy traffic and totaled 35 yards on six carries.
Central 36, McLain 6: Silas ran 65 yards for a touchdown and threw TD passes to Shaw and Freddie Brown, who also scored on a 27-yard run.
Tray Johnson went eight yards with a fumble return and Central led 36-0 before Hale finally got its only points of the night when Kortland Lowe scored from 2 yards out with 36 seconds.
ALL-CITY PREVIEW
Thursday’s Games At Milton Stadium
McLain 32, Nathan Hale 0
Central 36, Nathan Hale 6
Central 12, McLain 8
At Will Rogers Stadium
Edison 7, East Central 0
Will Rogers 21, Memorial 0.
East Central 21, Memorial 6.
Will Rogers 15, Edison 14
Friday’s Games
At LaFortune Stadium
East Central vs. Nathan Hale, 6 p.m., consolation
McLain vs. Edison, 7 p.m., third place
Central vs. Rogers, 8 p.m., championship
McLain 32, Nathan Hale 0
McLain;16;16;—;32
Nathan Hale;0;0;—;0
M: Erin Smith 25 fumble return (Jeremy Crooms run)
M: Jeremy Crooms 9 run (Nia Parker run)
M: Dennis Nolan 38 pass from Crooms (Crooms run)
M: Parker 72 run (Ethan Patrick)
Central 36, Nathan Hale 6
Nathan Hale;0;6;—;6
Central;24;12;—;36
C: Bill Shaw 54 pass from Jamond Silas (Mello Davis pass from Silas)
C: Tray Johnson 8 fumble return (Mylan Owens run)
C: Freddie Brown 21 pass from Silas (Brown run)
C: Brown 27 run (pass failed)
C: Silas 65 run (pass failed)
H: Kortland Lowe 2 run (run failed)
Central 12, McLain 8
McLain;8;0;—;8
Central;0;12;—;0
M: Dennis Nolan 13 pass from Jeremy Crooms (Crooms run).
C: Ty’ionn Cox 60 pass from Jamond Silas (run failed)
C: Bill Shaw 3 run (run failed)