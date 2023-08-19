Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Central senior Isaiah Jordan and his teammates were fired up Friday night after an overtime victory over McLain in the 81st annual Grady Skillern All-City Preview title game.

The Braves' celebration along with the intensity from both teams late in regulation and OT made it seem like a playoff game in late November instead of a preseason contest in mid-August.

"It's about heart, we wanted it more than they did and we act like it," Jordan said as his voice was rising. "All summer we busted our butt, we came out every single day, we worked hard. We lifted weights until we couldn't move, and then we came out here yesterday and got it done, came out here today, got it done and that's how we do it."

Central quarterback Trey Pope opened OT with a 9-yard touchdown run and the Braves came up with a defensive stand to come away with their fourth title in the past five All-City events, 12-6, at LaFortune Stadium.

"It just shows we're growing as a program, I can't say enough about my coaches, they love our kids and my kids will run through a wall for them," Central coach Kip Shaw said.

Both of Central's TDs were scored by sophomores. R.J. Rhine tied the game at 6 with a 20-yard run around left end midway through the second half.

"R.J is special," Shaw said. "He's going to run and he's going to make people miss, he's got breakaway speed. He's a 4.0 kid and as great off the field as he is on the field."

Pope narrowly missed adding the 2-point conversion as he was ruled out of bounds inches short of the pylon. After an exchange of fumbles (one was receovered by Jordan), McLain drove inside the Central 10 in the final moments of regulation before turning the ball over on downs.

In OT, Pope scambled to his right and spun between three defenders across the goal line for the TD.

"Trey Pope, he has grown so much since last year," Shaw said. "He was thrown to the wolves when Jamond (Silas) got hurt last year. He's the ultimate team player, he's still learning as he goes, so there's little mistakes he makes, he's just got to get better each week for us and we'll be successful.

"A good thing is we've got two good running backs and a good O-line so maybe that will take some pressure off him."

McLain's TD came on Nia Parker's 48-yard run midway through the first half.

Central and McLain will meet again in the regular-season opener next Friday at Braves Stadium.

"On Monday we've got to put this behind us," Shaw said. "McLain's going to be even stronger next week. (McLain) Coach (Willie) Ponder is always going to have them prepared so we're going to have our work cut out for us.

"We're a young team and I'm proud of my kids. It's a big confidence booster that when we got down they were able to fight back, that's big for morale."

East Central 7, Rogers 0

The longest play of the night came in the fifth-place game when the Cardinals opened the second half with Konnor Dunn's 90-yard TD bomb to Veshion Arps.

"That's our bread and butter," Arps said. "You'll see that a lot more. It's always fun to make big plays. We're ready for the season."

Dunn completed 5-of-7 passes for 144 yards. East Central finished 2-1 at All-City after going 1-9 last season as Dunn was sidelined with an injury for seven weeks.

"Tonight we wanted to come here and get a little better and stay heathy, and we did," East Central coach Kevin Gordon said.

East Central opens the regular season next Friday at Checotah while Rogers opens at home against Holland Hall on Sept. 1.

Memorial 3, Edison 0

In the third-place game, Angel Reyes' 35-yard field goal early in the second quarter was the difference in a preview of the Mid-Town Classic set for Sept. 8. Memorial, after going 1-9 last year, finished 2-1 in the All-City after defeating Rogers 14-0 and losing to Central 14-0 on Thursday.

Memorial's season opener is at home against Central on Sept. 1 while Edison opens Sept. 1 at Hilldale.

CENTRAL 12, MCLAIN 6, OT

Central;0;6;6;--;12

McLain;6;0;0;--;6

M: Nia Parker 48 run (kick failed)

C: R.J. Rhine 20 run (run failed)

C: Trey Pope 9 run (pass failed)

MEMORIAL 3, EDISON 0

Memorial;0;3;--;3

Edison;0;0;--;0

M: FG, Angel Reyes 35

EAST CENTRAL 7, ROGERS 0

Rogers;0;0;--;0

East Central;0;7;--;7

EC: Veshion Arps 90 pass from Konner Dunn (Walter Godinez kick)

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.