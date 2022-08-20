Central prevails again over Rogers for All-City Preview title

Central running back Mylan Owens’ lone touchdown won the Braves’ third Grady Skillern All-City Preview championship in four seasons Friday night at LaFortune Stadium.

The senior back crossed the goal line on a 7-yard run with 3:15 left to give Central an 8-0 victory over Rogers in the title game. Jamond Silas found CJ Livingston in the front of the end zone for the 2-point conversion.

According to Owens in the moments before the TD, “(Silas) came to the huddle, he said ‘Mylan, get in the end zone,’ So I said, ‘Bet. I got you.’”

"Mylan Owens is going to be a great back somewhere next year in college,” Central coach Kip Shaw said. “He’s going to be a great back for us this year.”

Rogers retook possession at its own 30. On third down, Rogers tried a downfield desperation heave. A Rogers receiver appeared to grasp the ball near the opposite 35, but Central defensive back Rayeon “Twin” Delosier broke the ball away from his hands, forcing a fourth down.

“He (Delosier) did a great job of going up," Shaw said. "The guy had it, made a great play. Twin went right through, knocked it out of his hands.”

Central’s Tray Johnson then came up with a sack to give the ball back to the offense and clinch the victory.

“Tray Johnson made a heck of a play right there,” Shaw said. “He showed right there the speed that he has.”

Owens and Shaw raved about their defense.

“Our defense, they locked down. I love ‘em. They come through when we needed them to every time,” Owens said.

“My defense has been really, really great," Shaw said. "Coach (Wylan) Terrell does a hell of a job, my defensive staff… The thing I’m blessed to have is great coaches.”

The Braves defeated McLain and Hale on Thursday night to advance to Friday night’s championship.

“The thing I’m most proud of is we played two great football teams yesterday,” Shaw said. “And these kids pulled through with all that grit and everything. I’m just proud of these kids. They worked really hard for it.”

Central finished 6-4 last season after winning the All-City crown. To Shaw, winning the preseason tournament is indicative of a shifting culture at Central.

“These kids understand they don’t have to accept nothing but the best and they have high expectations for themselves,” Shaw said, “And that’s why we’re just trying to get better as a program.”

McLain 30, Memorial 0

In the third-place game, the Titans’ big-play tendency doomed the Chargers from the first play of the half-game, when Micah Simmons took a jet sweep 70 yards to score.

Taizhon Harvey, whom McLain coach Willie Ponder called “one of the best running backs in the state,” took a 67-yard run to the end zone minutes later. The Titans went up 16-0 at the half. Freshman Joseph Morgan broke loose for a 60-yard touchdown carry with 1:25 left.

McLain’s defense held three opposing offenses (Memorial, Hale and Central) scoreless during the two-day event.

“I’m proud of my guys," Ponder said. "We made history this All-City. Even though we didn’t win the city championship, we didn’t get scored on defensively. That’s a positive. It’s just growth in my program, and I’m very, very, very happy with what we did.”

Edison 28, Hale 0

Edison’s three-headed monster attacked Hale’s defense in the air and on the ground in the consolation game.

Edison running back Cash Bryant and receiver DK Spears accounted for nearly all of the Eagles’ yards in the first half, with the exception of Quan Minor’s touchdown runs of 20 and 30 yards.

The Eagles led the Rangers 14-0 at the half as Bryant rushed for 84 yards, Minor rushed for 54 and Spears caught five passes from Luke Parish for 56 yards — in only 12 minutes of play.

“We came out here different since we lost yesterday. We just wanted to come out and win,” Minor said.

“We just had to execute like our coaches have been telling us all summer,” Bryant said.

Bryant picked off a Hale pass attempt on the Rangers’ first possession of the third quarter, and the trio retired from the game. Parish ran for a touchdown and joined them on the sideline. Edison finished 2-1 in the All-City.

Championship

CENTRAL 8, ROGERS 0

Central;0;8;—;8

Rogers;0;0;—;0

C: Mylan Owens 7 run (CJ Livingston pass from Jamond Silas)​

Third place

MCLAIN 30, MEMORIAL 0

McLain;16;14;—;30

Memorial;0;0;—;0

Mc: Micah Simmons 70 run (2pt good)

Mc: Taizohn Harvey 67 run (2pt good)

Mc: Nia Parker 2 run (2pt good)

Mc: Joseph Morgan 60 run (conversion failed)

Consolation

EDISON 28, HALE 0

Edison;14;14;—;28

Hale;0;0;—;0

E: Quan Minor 20 run (kick good)

E: Minor 30 run (kick good)

E: Luke Parish 15 run (kick good)

E: Earnest Watson 12 run (kick good)