OWASSO — Owen Darby knows it; he’s short.

When the Cascia Hall running back and defensive back, who’s listed at 5-foot-11, had Rejoice Christain defenders blocking off every running lane at the Cascia 15-yard line, he seemed dead in the water.

But seconds later, the twitchy Darby found himself scampering into the end zone after cutting it back left and somehow maneuvering past a colony of Eagles. Who said being short was so bad?

"Being short has its pros and cons, and that was definitely one of the pros," Darby said with a smile.

Plenty of smiles were shared by the Commandos during Class 3A No. 10 Cascia’s 39-23 victory over 2A No. 6 Rejoice as Darby produced 161 yards and two touchdowns.

Rejoice (1-1) defeated Cascia (1-1) last year 42-27 on the Commandos’ home turf. Those rosters were considerably different, though; both teams aren’t as experienced now, and they’re still trying to find their footing early into the season.

"A win is a win, and for our young team that’s learning just how to become a team, this was really important for us to win against a really good football team on the road," Cascia coach Joe Medina said.

The first quarter started off in wacky fashion, as after a Rejoice 3-and-out, Cascia threw an interception on the first play, which was then fumbled out of bounds and remained with the Commandos.

Cascia held a 12-3 lead after one quarter, but Rejoice quarterback Cale Marley found the end zone on a 7-yard rush, and running back Drevin Reed found a hole right up the gut for an 80-yard touchdown. Suddenly, Rejoice had the lead. But then the ball touched Darby’s hands.

On the second play of the ensuing Cascia drive, Darby responded with a 76-yard rushing touchdown, and from there, the Commandos never looked back.

Barrett Mullen, sophomore Cascia quarterback, threw it up after evading pressure to wide receiver Charlie Stanford for a 36-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 26-16 before halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Rejoice appeared to find life following a 1-yard Reed touchdown and an empty Cascia possession resulting in a punt.

This energy was short-lived, though, as the punt was muffed, resulting in Darby’s 17-yard touchdown after weaving through defenders the following play.

A Trey Watkins 23-yard rushing touchdown was added on for good measure.

One of the young units on this year's Cascia team is its offensive line, but when Darby’s in the backfield, the inexperience can be tossed to the curb.

"He’s so tough," Medina said of Darby. "I mean, he’s just such a tough competitor, and he’s not very big, but he’s our bell cow."

CASCIA HALL 39, REJOICE CHRISTIAN 23

Cascia Hall;12;14;0;13;—39

Rejoice;3;13;0;7;—23

CH: FG, Eshelman 23

RC: FG, Price 29

CH: Enriquez 3 run (Eshelman kick)

CH: Safety, ball out of end zone

RC: Marley 7 run (Price kick)

RC: Reed 80 run (run failed)

CH: Darby 76 run (Eshelman kick)

CH: Stanford 36 pass from Mullen (Eshelman kick)

RC: Reed 1 run (Price kick)

CH: Darby 17 run (Eshelman kick)

CH: Watkins 23 run (holder fumble)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — CH 23, RC 21; Rushes-Yards — CH 45-240, RC 48-192; Comp-Att-Int — CH 12-24-1, RC 14-31-1; Passing Yards — CH 235, RC 122; Fumbles-Lost — CH 2-0, RC 4-2; Penalty Yards — CH 11-87, RC 8-71; Total Yards — CH 479, RC 213; Punts-Avg. — CH 3-37.5, RC 2-30