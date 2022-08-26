Cascia Hall withstands Victory Christian rally for 26-21 win

Cascia Hall football coach Joe Medina described Collin Cottom’s condition as “stable” after the Cascia Hall junior offensive tackle collapsed during the first quarter of the Commandos’ 26-21 win Friday night over Victory Christian.

Cottom fell during Cascia’s second offensive possession of the game. Team trainers tended to him and, at one point, performed chest compressions on him. Cottom was taken by ambulance to an undisclosed hospital about 20 minutes after his collapse.

Medina declined to elaborate on the severity, diagnosis or cause of Cottom’s collapse.

“That was the most distressful situation that I’ve had as a coach in a game,” Medina said after the win. “I had to check and see how I needed to react and then relay that to the kids, and we pulled them together … we always say that we’re a Cascia football family, and when one of your family members goes down, it’s tough, but our kids showed a lot of mental toughness coming back and getting through that.”

Cascia senior back Jayce Ward scored three plays after the game resumed. Ward scored twice more to put the Commandos up 19-0 early in the second half while Victory Christian’s offensive struggled to lift off. Ward finished the game with 16 carries for 84 yards.

Cascia receiver Max McMahon scored Cascia’s last touchdown via a Cooper Lai pass as the Commandos went ahead 26-0.

With 3:41 remaining in the third quarter, Victory sophomore quarterback Mason Staehle threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to freshman Ward Johnson, starting a promising comeback attempt by the Conquerors. On the first play of Cascia’s ensuing drive, the Commandos surrendered a fumble. Two plays later, senior Jordan Coleman ran for a 21-yard touchdown, and senior Judah Bryams scored the 2-point conversion to make it 26-14.

“You know what surprised me? That we were up 26 to nothing. And I knew the game was going to come down to the wire, just because they’re (Victory) very talented,” Medina said.

The Conquerors retained possession thanks to kicker Aidyn Brown’s three-hop onside kick that fell into Carson Lindsey’s grasp on the third bounce. Victory scored its third touchdown in less than two minutes when Junior receiver Michael Doctor made a pair of Cascia defenders miss after catching a short pass from Staehle.

Cascia recovered the next onside kick and stalled the Conquerors’ comeback hopes. Victory got the ball back after Cascia three-and-out possession with 1:42 left in the game. The Conquerors advanced the ball 30 yards before Cascia sophomore Owen Darby intercepted a deep Staehle pass attempt to seal the Commandos’ win.

“We made a couple plays when we needed to make some plays there at the end. Recovering the last onside kick was huge and the interception is huge, too,” Medina said.

Medina asked for prayers on Cottom’s behalf after the win.

Cascia Hall hosts Rejoice Christian next Friday. Victory hosts Henryetta.

CASCIA HALL 26, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 21

Cascia;7;13;19;7;—;26

Victory;0;0;0;21;—;21

CH: Jayce Ward 5 run (kick good)

CH: Ward 14 run (kick blocked)

CH: Ward 11 run (kick blocked)

CH: Max McMahon 25 pass from Lai (kick good)

VC: Ward Johnson 30 pass from Mason Staehle (2pt no good)

VC: Jordan Coleman 21 run (Judah Byrams 2pt)

VC: Michael Doctor 25 pass from Staehle (Kick good)

First Downs — CH 15, VC 17; Rushes-Yards — CH 38-142, VC 24-111; Comp-Att-Int — CH 8-10-0, VC 18-32-3; Passing Yards — CH 132, VC 246. Fumbles-Lost: CH 1-1, VC 1-0. Penalty Yards: CH 10-88, VC 7-70. Total Yards — CH 274, VC 357. Punts-Avg. — CH 2-37.0, VC 1-36.0