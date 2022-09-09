Cascia Hall storms back to defeat Berryhill 28-21

Visiting Cascia Hall faced a 14-0 deficit as the second quarter ended Friday night, but the Commandos rallied in the second half to defeat Berryhill 28-21.

Class 3A No. 6 Cascia Hall was held in check in the first half by a stout defensive front for No. 8 Berryhill. Cascia gained just 81 yards of total offense, punted four times and turned the ball over on downs twice in Berryhill territory.

For the Chiefs, senior running back Ethan Stites broke for a 63-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, then junior quarterback Dalton Barrington tossed a second-quarter touchdown of 44 yards to senior tight end Damarie Davis.

It seemed the Chiefs might run away with the game, but they fumbled the second-half kickoff. The Commandos capitalized, scoring on three consecutive possessions.

Cascia Hall coach Joe Medina said the Commandos’ second-half mentality was stop-and-score, something they couldn’t do in the first half.

“We needed to get a stop-and-score, and that’s what we did right out the gate,” Medina said.

“That was the biggest thing, and I tried to make it as simple as I could for them.”

The Chiefs continued to hurt themselves in the second half, with three turnovers and six penalties for 50 yards. Berryhill coach Pat Harper said the second-half mistakes made it hard to bounce back.

“We made some big mistakes and it kind of cost us,” Harper said. “When you make mistakes like that and do those things, it definitely makes it really hard to call plays.”

With 2:10 left in the fourth quarter, Berryhill tried a trick play, but it resulted in a 60-yard pick-6 for Cascia Hall’s Max McMahon. Berryhill wide receiver Ryder Watie tried to throw, but was hit by Cascia Hall senior defensive lineman Vincent Peters, who was also part of a game-sealing sack.

Peters says that the feeling after Friday’s game was unmatched.

“That’s probably the best feeling I’ve ever had,” Peters said. “I was just trying to run as fast as I could and just hoping something would happen.”

CASCIA HALL 28, BERRYHILL 21

Cascia Hall 0 0 14 14 — 28

Berryhill 7 7 0 7 — 21

First quarter

BH—Stites 63 run (Horner Kick) 4:04

Second quarter

BH—Davis 44 pass from Barrington (Horner Kick) 8:03

Third quarter

CH—Ward 4 run (Enriquez Kick) 10:10

CH—Clark 2 run (Enriquez Kick) 4:39

Fourth quarter

CH—Ward 27 pass from Lai (Enriquez Kick) 9:30

CH—McMahon 60 INT (Enriquez Kick) 2:10

BH—Barrington 9 run (Horner Kick) 0:30

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs—CH 15, BH 12. Rushes-Yards—CH 39-162, 29-191. Comp-Att-Int—CH 9-18-0, BH 12-21-2. Passing Yards—CH 93, BH 146. Fumbles-Lost—CH 0-0, BH 3-1. Penalty Yards—CH 65, BH 85. Records—CH 2-1, BH 1-1. Total Yards—CH 255, BH 307. Punts-Avg.—CH 5-36, BH 5-38.