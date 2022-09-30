Cascia Hall rallies past Central for 29-25 win

No matter how tough the situation looks, Cascia Hall doesn’t flinch behind the leadership of its seniors, and importantly, behind its long time coach Joe Medina.

Things looked a little dire for the run-oriented Commandos, but it didn’t take long for things to turn around.

Cooper Lai led the game winning drive, capped off by a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jayce Ward, as No. 5 Cascia Hall outlasted No. 9 Central 29-25 Friday night at Central in District 3A-3 action.

Cascia Hall (4-1, 2-0) got the ball back, trailing 25-22 after Central had just scored the go-ahead TD on a brilliant 4th-and-3 sideline tightrope run by quarterback Jamond Silas with 2:11 left in the game.

But the Commandos got off to a great start on the drive, as Lai gained 31 yards on a scramble on the first play of the drive down to the Central 49. Then after a 16-yard third down run by Ethan Clark got things going, it was time for the game-winner.

Lai was able to find Ward in the right side of the end zone with 1:24 remaining. Then the Cascia Hall defense stopped the amazing Silas and company at midfield on fourth-and-one with 30 seconds remaining on a long incomplete pass, and it was time for Cascia Hall to celebrate.

“A great throw and a great catch right there by two great leaders,” said Medina of Lai and Ward. “Every Wednesday, we practice our two-minute drill. When you have timeouts in hand, you have a bit more options. A great run by Ethan.”

Central (3-2, 1-1) overcame a 22-13 fourth quarter deficit with gutty play calling by Central coach Kip Shaw. A 4th-and-18 pass from Silas to Rayeon Delozer for 46 yards set up a 7-yard TD pass from Silas to Ayden Guess to narrow the margin to 22-19 with 11:11 remaining in the game.

Then tough defense gave the ball back to the explosive Braves, and they delivered. Silas led the way with 212 yards passing and 108 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Medina was just thrilled to escape with a win over Central.

“It’s not the best matchup for Cascia Hall,” Medina said. “They’re hard for us to match up just because they are so skilled, so athletic, and very well coach as well. They have a good scheme that puts a lot of pressure on you, and a quarterback that puts a lot of pressure on you as well.”

The Commandos came back from a 13-9 halftime deficit first on a 1-yard run by Lai that gave Cascia a 16-13 lead. Then a 46-yard touchdown strike from Lai to Baxter Robertson made the score 22-13 with 2:23 left in the third quarter.

Both offenses looked unstoppable for a time early in the game, scoring with seeming ease. Cascia Hall’s opening 79-yard drive was capped by a 9-yard TD run by Jayce Ward midway through the first quarter to give it the 7-0 lead.

Central countered with a 28-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jamond Silas, and the game was tied at 7-7 with 2:55 left in the quarter.

But then the defenses caught up, and when Central was forced to punt from its own 7-yard-line, a high snap while attempting to punt went out of the end zone, and Cascia Hall led 9-7 with 6 seconds left in the quarter.

But the Braves came back on their possession, with Silas connecting with Mello Davis on a 28-yard touchdown pass with 6:35 left in the second quarter, and the Braves led 13-9, a lead it held on to into halftime.

CASCIA HALL 29, CENTRAL 25

Cascia Hall;9;0;13;7;—;29

Central;7:6;0;12;—;25

CA—Ward 9 run (Enriquez kick) 9:46

CE—Silas 28 run (Livingston kick) 2:55

CA—Safety, punt snap through end zone 0:06

CE—Davis 28 pass from Silas (run failed) 6:35

CA—Lai 1 run (Enriquez kick) 3:08

CA—Robertson 46 pass from Lai (run failed) 2:23

CE—Ayden Guess 6 pass from Silas (pass failed) 11:11

CE—Silas 30 run (kick blocked) 2:11

CA—Ward 29 pass from Lai (Enriquez kick) 1:24

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs—CA 20, CE 21. Rushes-Yards—CA 43-274, CE 35-193. Comp-Att-Int—CA—8-20-0, CE 15-32-0. Passing Yards—CA 99, CE 212. Fumbles-Lost—CA 2-2, CE 3-2. Penalty Yards—CA 8-72, CE 10-81. Total Yards—CA 373, CE 405. Punts-Avg.—CA 5-28.4, CE 2-33.5.