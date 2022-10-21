Cascia Hall offense comes to life, ends Bristow winning streak 56-22

Points seemed to come in droves Friday night for Cascia Hall.

Just one week after a shutout loss, the fifth-ranked Commandos lit up the scoreboard for a season-high point total by rolling to a 56-22 victory against No. 7 Bristow in District 3A-4 action at Ray Siegfried II Stadium.

Quarterback Cooper Lai led the way for Cascia Hall (6-2, 4-1 3A-4) scoring one defensive and three offensive touchdowns while passing for two scores to Baxter Robertson as the Commandos amassed 501 yards in total offense against Bristow (5-3, 4-1) while snapping the Pirates’ five-game winning streak.

The victory for the Commandos could create a three-way tie for the top spot in the district between Cascia Hall, Bristow and Verdigris if the Cardinals defeat Jay in another district matchup Friday night.

A week ago, Verdigris blanked Cascia Hall 17-0 to hand the Commandos their only district loss.

“It’s a fantastic win for us, especially after the adversity we faced last week with the loss,” Cascia Hall head coach Joe Medina said.

“And then the injuries we had, we lost a couple of really good players,” Medina said in reference to a couple of key Commandos, Ethan Clark and Owen Pazzo.

“We’ll take it day by day.”

On Friday night, the Commandos offense was clicking on all cylinders while the Cascia defense forced three turnovers and held the Pirates to just 19 yards passing, including zero yards through the air in the second half.

With Cascia Hall leading 7-6, the Commandos hit Bristow with a 21-point salvo in the second quarter to take a 28-6 lead into halftime.

Lai notched the final two touchdowns in that blitz on runs of 24 and 3 yards. Before that, he teamed up with Robertson on a 22-yard touchdown pass after the wide receiver had opened the scoring for the Commandos with a 13-yard rush around the right end on the team’s opening possession of the game.

Lai, who finished with 71 yards rushing on 12 carries and connected on 16 of 20 passes for 255 yards, said the team’s practices this week leading into the game helped spark his play and the offensive turnaround from a week ago.

“It was just setting a different type of tone during practice, just making sure all the footwork is right, every pass is crisp and that everyone’s doing what they’re supposed to do,” he said.

“If you want to play well on Fridays, it’s just emphasizing on practice. That’s really what, as quarterback, I try to lead my team to do and I try to do myself.”

Lai would hook up with Robertson for a second time for the Commandos’ final touchdown on a nine-yard pass in the fourth quarter. Robertson finished with nine grabs for 106 yards while adding 14 yards on the ground.

“The type of player he is, he’s one of those guys that just has to touch ball because he’s going to make an impact on the game,” Lai said about Robertson.

“All year I have been trying to connect with him because he’s a game changer.”

Running back Jayce Ward rushed for a team-high 103 yards on 14 carries and tallied a TD on a 46-yard burst off the right side in the third quarter to help the Commandos net 246 yards rushing as a team.

Defensively, Cascia Hall came up with a muffed punt recovery and three fumble recoveries, including a recovery by Lai that he returned for 33 yards for a touchdown on Bristow’s first offensive snap of the second half.

“We knew we needed right out of the gate to get a stop just to set the tone for the second half,” Lai said. “So that turnover was really needed and it just carried over.”

James Heatherman and Max Weller recovered fumbles for Cascia Hall while Cameron Clark pounced on a Bristow muffed punt in the fourth quarter.

Bristow running back Darien Dansby led all rushers with 137 yards on 18 carries. He tallied on a 61-yard run in the third quarter while also converting a pair of two-point PAT runs. The sophomore added kickoff returns of 40 and 54 yards to his night.

The Commandos’ 56 points surpassed their previous season high of 49 points scored Oct. 7 against Jay.

CASCIA HALL 56, BRISTOW 22

Bristow;6;0;16;0;—;22

Cascia Hall;7;21;14;14;—;56

CH - Robertson 13 run (Eshelman kick)

BR — Hooks 69 run (run failed)

CH — Robertson 22 pass from Lai (Eshelman kick)

CH — Lai 24 run (Eshelman kick)

CH — Lai 9 run (Eshelman kick)

CH — Lai 33 fumble return (Eshelman kick)

BR — Dansby 61 run (Dansby run)

CH — Ward 46 run (Eshelman kick)

BR — Goodwin 5 run (Dansby run)

CH — Lai 3 run (Enriquez kick)

CH — Robertson 9 pass from Lai (Enriquez kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs - BR 9, CH 23; Rushes-Yards - BR 34-222, CH 43-246; Comp-Att-Int - BR 2-6-0, CH 16-20-0; Passing Yards - BR 19, CH 255; Fumbles-Lost - BR 6-3, CH 2-1; Penalty Yards - BR 1-5, CH 2-35; Total Yards - BR 241, CH 501; Punts-Avg - BR 3-33.3; CH 2-36.5.