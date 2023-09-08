CASCIA HALL — Scrambling in the end zone to avoid a disastrous safety, Cascia Hall quarterback Barrett Mullen made an even bigger mistake as he frantically threw the ball to Berryhill linebacker Chase Bivins for the easy walk-in touchdown.

The costly turnover was the difference in the scoreboard in Cascia Hall’s 28-21 home loss to Berryhill on Friday. The five-yard pick-six exemplified the type of night the Commandos had littered with self-inflicted mistakes.

“We beat ourselves,” Cascia Hall head coach Joe Medina said following the loss. “That’s very clear if you watched the game.”

After scoring 39 points in last week’s win over Rejoice Christian, Cascia Hall struggled to generate offense against a stout Berryhill defense. On the other end, the Chiefs’ rushing attack helped them take control of the game’s pace and limited the Commandos’ shots of mounting a comeback.

Berryhill finished with 275 rushing yards on 45 carries and all three offensive scores occurred on the ground.

“When you line up and run the ball down a team’s throat, they just outworked us,” Medina said on Berryhill’s rushing performance.

Both teams pitched near shutouts in the first half before they exchanged a pair of touchdowns in the final two minutes.

Berryhill capped off a 10-play, 87-yard drive with a two-yard rushing touchdown on a QB sneak by Connor Payne. The 7-0 lead with 1:53 left in the second quarter only lasted 80 seconds as Cascia Hall answered back on the ensuing drive with a 68-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Carter Nathman.

A fumble by Cascia Hall in its first drive of the second half gifted Berryhill excellent field position. The Chiefs scored in three plays with a seven-yard touchdown run by running back Dalton Barrington.

Berryhill expanded its lead on a one-yard QB sneak for Payne’s second rushing score. A 54-yard catch earlier in the drive set them up for the 21-7 lead.

The Commandos answered back on the ensuing drive as Mullen converted a fourth-and-10 for a 22-yard touchdown catch by wide receiver Fisher Lai to make it 21-14 entering the fourth quarter.

Following throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown, Mullen gave the Commandos some life with a 54-yard touchdown catch by Nathman for his second score.

Unfortunately for Cascia Hall, that was the last time it had possession of the ball. Berryhill managed to milk out the final 4:49 of the game with timely first-down conversions.

The seven-point loss drops Cascia Hall’s record to 2-2 on the season. It will now enjoy a bye week before 3A District 4 play begins with a Friday, Sept. 22 road game at Holland Hall.

“It’s good that we have a bye week next week to fix all the mistakes,” Medina said. “I’m at fault for letting those mistakes happen.”

BERRYHILL 28, CASCIA HALL 21

Cascia Hall: 0;7;7;7 – 21

Berryhill: 0;7;14;7 – 28

BH: Payne 1 run (Howell kick)

CH: Nathman 68 pass from Mullen (Eshelman kick)

BH: Barrington 7 run (XP missed)

BH: Payne 1 run (Field pass from Payne)

CH: Lai 22 pass from Mullen (Eshelman kick)

BH: Bivins 5 interception return (Howell kick)

CH: Nathman 54 pass from Mullen (Eshelman kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs – CH 19, BH 34; Rushes-Yard – CH 16-46, BH 45-275; Comp-Att-Int – CH 13-31-1, BH 8-13-0; Passing Yards – CH 247, BH 82; Fumbles-Lost – CH 1-1, BH 0-0; Penalty Yards – CH 9-73, BH 5-25; Total Yards – CH 293, BH 357; Punts-Avg – CH 6-36.5, BH 5-42.8