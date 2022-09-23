Cascia Hall downs Holland Hall 21-14 in first district contest between teams

There just might be something special to the annual matchup between crosstown rivals Holland Hall and Cascia Hall now that the two schools are district foes.

In the 55th meeting between the Hall Brawl foes — but the first between the two as members of the same OSSAA district — the Class 3A No. 5 Commandos ended three years of futility against their longtime counterpart as Cooper Lai passed for a touchdown, rushed for another and snared two interceptions on defense in Cascia Hall’s 21-14 victory Friday night at Ray Siegfried II Stadium.

Lai, a senior quarterback, finished with a game-high 121 yards rushing on 10 carries, and his 55-yard dash for a third-quarter touchdown snapped a 14-14 tie and proved to be the game-winning points in the District 3A-4 opener for both teams.

“We haven’t beat them since I have been here,” an ecstatic Lai said after the game among a horde of Commando supporters who joined the team on the field.

“There’s been some bad losses in the past years,” he added referring to a run of three straight victories for Holland Hall in the series — and four in the past five years — including a 49-0 blanking that the Dutch handed Cascia on its home field two years ago.

“We really just wanted to come out and make a statement. It’s all magnified since it’s district play. That’s what makes this really special.”

With the game tied at 14, and after the Blue Swarm defense forced a three-and-out on Holland Hall’s opening possession of the second half, Cascia Hall (3-1) took over on its own 25 following a punt.

After three running plays moved the ball to the 45-yard line, Lai kept the ball on an option play and scooted up the middle untouched 55 yards for the tie-breaking score with 8:20 to play in the third period.

The 75 yards on the ground that Cascia collected on the drive were part of 218 yards rushing after halftime for the Commandos on their way to 313 yards on the ground for the night.

“That’s really what Casica Hall football is,” Lai said. “I mean we’re a ground-and-pound team. We can do a lot of things, but that’s really what we do. We control the ball. That’s our game plan going into it and that’s what we did.”

Commando head coach Joe Medina said the same thing but in a much different way.

“Our brand of football isn’t sexy but it’s effective,” the veteran head coach said after his 236th win at Cascia.

“We’ve won a lot of games; we’ve won championships; we’ve been to the playoffs,” Medina said. “Just playing football the way that I believe it should be played.”

Ethan Clark finished with 84 yards rushing, while backfield mate Jace Ward added 78 yards for the Commandos.

Holland Hall (0-4) had an opportunity to knot the game early in the fourth quarter, driving as deep as the Commando 8-yard line. But Lai stepped in front of a Matt Underwood third-down pass in the end zone and returned the ball to the Cascia Hall 23 to thwart the drive.

From there, the Commandos melted more than six minutes off the clock before Ward fumbled with the ball going out of bounds in the end zone for a touchback on a fourth-and-goal rush with 2:05 to play.

An interception by Clark, the Commandos’ third pick of the game, four plays later ended Holland Hall’s last gasp attempt to tie.

Holland Hall, which had scored a combined nine points in its first three games, surpassed that total by halftime. Underwood opened the scoring with a 1-yard run late in the first quarter to cap a 7-minute, 12-play drive.

After Cascia Hall regained a 14-6 lead on a 4-yard TD run by Clark and a 15-yard scoring pass from Lai to Aidan Hicks, the Dutch tied the game in the final minute of the first half on Underwood’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Thompson. Underwood’s two-point PAT pass to Julius Wilson tied the game going into halftime

Kyle Gough paced the Dutch with 72 yards rushing, while Keaton Sterling added 59.

Medina summarized the importance of his team’s win against the Dutch.

“It’s the most important game in the history of this series because it was a district game,” he said.

“We’re in first place (in the district). It’s better that being in last place, so it was huge. It was just a huge win.”

CASCIA HALL 21, HOLLAND HALL 14

Holland Hall 6 8 0 0 — 14

Cascia Hall 7 7 7 0 — 21

HH — Underwood 1 run (kick blocked)

CH — Clark 4 run (Enriquez kick)

CH — Hicks 15 pass from Lai (Enriquez kick)

HH — Thompson 5 pass from Underwood (Wilson pass from Underwood)

CH — Lai 55 run (Enriquez kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: HH 14, CH 17; Rushes-Yards: HH 28-140, CH 43-281; Comp-Att-Int: HH 13-26-3, CH 6-8-0; Passing Yards: HH 79, CH 32; Fumbles-Lost: HH 0-0, CH 1-0; Penalty Yards: HH 5-50, CH 6-65; Total Yards: HH 219, CH 313; Punts-Avg: HH 3-34.0; CH 2-32.0.